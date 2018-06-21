The Latest: A prospect's first offer is always memorable, but when it comes from his hometown school, it's even that much more special. That's exactly what happened earlier this month for Class of 2020 prospect Keedrik Murray, who landed an offer from USF after lighting up the Bulls annual Sling and Shoot 7-on-7 event. Now that Murray has an offer on his list, he's planning on getting back on campus with his parents this weekend. Rivals.com caught up with Murray to talk about the Bulls as well as his plans for the rest of the summer.

In His Words: "I got the offer at the Sling and Shoot tournament, head coach Charlie Strong offered me personally. The game we needed to win I scored the game winning touchdown and the extra point and he was there watching. He said they like me at slot so they can use my speed to get me in mismatches and stuff like that. He also thinks I can be a good kick and punt returner. I'm taking a visit again this weekend. I'm going to bring my parents with me so they can see everything."

Importance of the offer: "It was pretty big for my first offer, to get it from a good school with a good team that's right in my area. I know that they usually recruit big receivers, but getting offered by the head coach shows that they believe in my talent regardless."

Thoughts on Coach Strong: "He's a pretty cool coach. I've known him for a couple of years from him being around here but it was good to talk to him about the offer and how they want me to come play for them."

Expectations for the visit: "I really want to see some of the players workout and talk to them about how they like the school, the coaches and stuff like that."

Other camp plans: "I'm going to camp at Arkansas next month but that's all I know of right now."