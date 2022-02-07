USF staff bonding with LB target RJ Kelly
South Florida linebacker coach Ernie Sims III and local linebacker target RJ Kelly had the chance to bond during the Bulls recent JR Day. The Kathleen HS standout spoke with Bulls Insider about his recruitment and relationship with the USF staff.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news