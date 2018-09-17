USF's Pro Football Focus grades and snap counts from Week Three
South Florida had the second come from behind win of 2018 in consecutive games at Illinois and quarterback Blake Barnett was the star in the grades and snap counts. On every play, a PFF analyst wil...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news