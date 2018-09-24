USF's Pro Football Focus grades and snap counts from Week Four
South Florida was short-handed heading into Saturday's game with East Carolina, but the Bulls did enough to pull out a win and continue their undefeated season. Here is a look at the grades from Sa...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news