USF QB competition: Here’s what Gerry Bohanon & Timmy McClain said about it

TAMPA, Fla. – With the transfer of Baylor junior quarterback Gerry Bohanon, the starting quarterback situation for Bulls football is undetermined, heading into fall training camp.

Bohanon is a huge addition to the Bulls. Looking back to last year at Baylor, where he put up over 2000 yards with 18 touchdowns, the pressure is on both Bohanon and previous starter sophomore Timmy McClain as they compete for the starting spot.

Even though the starting position is still up for grabs, it hasn't fueled a rivalry between the two quarterbacks. On the contrary, it has allowed them the opportunity to work together with each other and better themselves as players.

"This quarterback room is one of the closest I have shared. We do everything together", stated Bohanon in the first fall press conference. "We look at each other as brothers and want to see each other succeed. We push ourselves together and want to see the best in ourselves while loving it all at the same time”.

It is an extremely positive atmosphere created by the two quarterbacks as they look at the competition to form a vital brotherhood aspect and better themselves in every way.

Bohanon is optimistic as he shared the first thing he will do when he walks into the Bulls' team huddle for the first time. “I get the chills every day,” stated Bohanon. “For me, this is like my element being around those guys. The first thing I’m going to do when I walk into the huddle is smile. The guys are going to feel my energy, and I’m going to feel theirs, and we’ll roll”.

This has also allowed former starter, McClain, to look at his position with USF football in a different aspect. “Everywhere there is competition, it is just another day. It will make me better, it will make him (Bohanon) better, and it will make the team better. So, whatever makes the team better is all that matters”. McClain expressed.

True leadership has shined within McClain in handling this situation. Going into his second year with USF, he understands the collegiate level of the game better and knows what he needs to do to secure his starting spot again.

“I took it upon myself to know the game more, watch film more, and just try and stay ahead”.

With the fire burning bright for these two quarterbacks and the competition underway, Coach Jeff Scott believes he found the perfect transfer quarterback he was looking for. Someone who would come in ready to make an impact, a veteran who knows the game, and a leader for the guys on and off the field. Scott has stated that for now they will share reps with the first team, leading up to the scrimmage game, where a starter will be announced shortly after.

The Bulls open the season against BYU on Sept. 3 at 4 p.m. in Raymond James Stadium (ESPNU).



