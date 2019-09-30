News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-30 11:39:04 -0500') }} football Edit

USF PFF Grades and Snaps from the SMU game

Kelly Quinlan • RunningtheBulls
Publisher

South Florida football had a bye week to prepare for the SMU Mustangs, but it didn't look like it. While the score doesn't look that bad, the Bulls trailed 41-0 before scoring late to make it look ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}