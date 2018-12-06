Wednesday afternoon South Florida offered class of 2020 wing D.J. Gordon out of First Love Christian Academy (FLCA) in Washington, PA. Gordon announced the offer via his Twitter page that included a picture of Bulls guard David Collins – a FLCA alumnus – and the USF men’s basketball logo.

USF associate head coach Tom Herrion made the trip to FCLA, about 30 miles southwest of Pittsburgh, but the 6-foot-5, 170-pound Gordon was not sure who the coach was coming to see.

“I knew that there was a coach coming up from USF to watch practice but I didn’t know it was for me,” Gordon said. “Me and Coach texted like last week. He texted me coming off of a win down in North Carolina. To get that text it was surprising. We have a First Love player at USF, David Collins, so I was surprised to get that text. Then with him coming up today, I was surprised. He was there the whole time from the (warm-up) stretch to the end when we were shooting free throws.”

Coach Herrion liked what he saw and decided to offer Gordon before leaving the gym.

“Towards the end (of practice) he called me over and we sat down and had a little talk,” said Gordon. “We talked about myself, my family, he wanted to know where I was from. He told me how much he loved seeing me play today in practice. He used to coach at Pittsburgh so he was familiar with the inner city of Pittsburgh. Then at the end of the conversation he said he was going to offer me a scholarship.”