South Florida coach Jeff Scott will have to replace both coordinators this offseason as Ole Miss poached Bulls offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. on Wednesday. Bulls Insider takes a look at potential candidates for a key hire as Scott aims to quickly right the ship in Tampa. The expectation is that Scott will not want to call the offense on his own either. None of the current staff have called plays on the college level either making it unlikely they will be promoted upward unless Scott opts to call the offense himself.