Tampa, FLA --

The University of South Florida men’s basketball team beat Austin Peay State University, 74-70 in overtime. Overtime was forced when USF forward, Justin Brown, who was literally fouled within the final second, made both of his free throws.

The first half of the game was fairly competitive, but controlled by APSU for nearly the entire period. USF held a lead for less than a minute early on, but that would be only time they’d have a scoring advantage in the entire half. The Governors held leads by as many as nine points on multiple occasions, but the Bulls tied the game at 29 just before halftime.

The second half was a reverse of the first, with the Bulls taking a three point lead to start the period and building several ten point leads before APSU came back late in the game. With 3:55 to go, APSU tied the game at 55 with a Terry Taylor free throw. Zach Glotta made a three pointer a minute later to give the Governors the biggest lead of the half, three points. With eight seconds left, APSU led, 63-61. USF’s LaQuincy Rideau missed a layup as seconds diminished. Brown was fouled with 0.4 seconds remaining in the game. He made both of his free throws to force overtime.

The Governors struck first blood in overtime, a single free throw by Jarrett Givens would give them a 64-63 lead. USF’s David Collins hit a three pointer, which was followed by a Taylor layup to tie the game at 66. Rideau would go to the line for a free throw that would give the Bulls the lead, which they would hold for the remainder of the game.

Four Bulls’ players finished in double-digits, led by Rideau, with 17. David Collins and T.J. Lang finished with 15 apiece, while Mayan Kiir rounded out the top four with 11 points. Lang was a perfect 4-4 from the free throw line. Michael Durr pulled down ten defensive rebounds, finishing with 11 total.

For the Governors, Terry Taylor carried his team with 21 points and 12 reobounds. Zach Glotta, who had 15 points, was the only other APSU player scoring in double-digits.

Keys to the win for Bulls were domination of the paint, 38-16, and an overall better shooting percentage, 41%-33%. APSU shot much better from beyond the arc (44%), however, than the Bulls (24%).

USF men’s head basketball coach, Brian Gregory, met with the media after the game. “What can I say, we play hard,” said Gregory. “We play with energy. We played physical, and Austin Peay matched us every step of the way. They’re really good. They’re tough.”

He addressed the challenges the team faced in each half of the game. “We hung in there in the first half, we had some wide open shots,” he said. “Some good offense. Just not able to make those shots. In the second half, we kind of stretched it. Then kind of got a little bit out of sorts.”

Challenges aside, he seemed pleased, overall. “A lot of good basketball from a lot of guys,” he said. “Just proud of our guys. They just kept fighting. They figured out a way with some toughness and grit to figure out how to win.”

When asked about Mayan Kiir, and whether or not he makes Gregory “sometimes want to pull his hair out”, Gregory replied, “Well sometimes would be the understatement of the evening.”

Kiir fouled out and was called for a technical foul for taunting. “But, I’d rather have to cool a guy down than heat him up,” said Gregory. “And he’s just learning, you know what I mean. He just plays hard, plays with great energy, gets a lot of positive things done.”

Near the end of the press conference, Gregory was asked if he thought that a win like this helped the team bond. “Yeah, I mean, any win right now is a great win, with where we’re at,” he said. “We celebrated in there. Yes. So this is a good win for us. This is a really good win. I think that team is going to win a lot of games this year.”

The Bulls improve to 2-0 on the season, while Austin Peay drops to 1-2, with their other loss coming at the hands of #18 Mississippi State. USF will leave the country for their next matchup, meeting the University of Ohio Bobcats in Montego Bay, Jamaica, for the Jamaica Classic basketball tournament on November 16th (Friday) at 4:30 PM. The Bobcats are also 2-0. The next game on scheduled for the tournament is Georgetown, whom the Bulls will face on the following Sunday at noon. Both games will be televised on CBS Sports.