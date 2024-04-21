South Florida football continued to load up on the defensive side of the ball in the 2025 class with the commitment on Sunday afternoon of Venice (Fla.) defensive end Eli Jones . Jones made the most of his proximity to the USF campus this spring and winter visiting multiple times culminating in his decision to commit.

South Florida defensive line coach Kevin Patrick and Jones have built a strong bond over the course of several visits.

"Coach KP is an awesome dude," Jones said. "He cares about his players and getting them to be the best version of themselves. His energy is through the roof. My relationship with him has grown a lot. He calls me super often asking how I’m doing, what my plans are for the weekend, and things like that. We have a great relationship."

Jones described one of his visits to Tampa in glowing terms to Bulls Insider.

"The thing that stood out the most to me was the energy and body language of the players and coaches. Everyone was flying around, smiling, and pushing each other. It was a great environment," he said about one of his many visits to USF this spring. "I always love talking to Coach AG. I love his energy. Can’t wait to get up and see him again."

As far as his defensive fit goes, Jones was clear on how he fits into USF's defensive scheme.

"I see myself fitting into the defense as a player that can rush on the edge with speed but also be a key component in the trenches with my physicality," he said.