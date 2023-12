South Florida coach Alex Golesh added another big weapon for his 2024 offense with the commitment of former Purdue wide receiver Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen on Monday. Yaseen is ranked 88th in the current Rivals portal rankings marking the second top 100 transfer pickup for the Bulls so far this cycle.

The veteran receiver caught 25 balls this season for the Boilermakers for 329 yards starting the first six games before injuries derailed his season. Yaseen will need to stay healthy to help the Bulls and he has struggled with that in the past, but a change of scenery in Tampa could be a boon for the former 4-star WR.

Yaseen will have two years in Tampa to play two seasons and he will bolster the outside receiver position in the Bulls offense with good size and hands.