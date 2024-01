South Florida continues to rack up recruiting wins in the 2025 class kicking off the New Year with a commitment from St. Thomas Aquinas offensive tackle Caleb Harris. Harris picked the Bulls over multiple P5 offers including Tennessee, Colorado, West Virginia, and Kentucky.

Landing an in-state lineman for the 2025 class also helps the Bulls continue the offensive line rebuild under offensive line coach Tyler Hudanick as head coach Alex Golesh aims to become tougher on the lines of scrimmage.

Harris as a junior helped lead his team to a State Championship win over Homestead last month, the fifth straight for the Raiders.