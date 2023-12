South Florida added another key piece to the defensive line rebuild with the commitment of Dinellson Exume on Wednesday evening. Dinellson joins his twin brother Chenellson Exume as both defensive line commitments for the Bulls.

New USF coach Alex Golesh has prioritized rebuilding the defensive line and the defense overall for the Bulls and the Exume brothers will be a key building block for the future.

Dinellson was a top recruit out of Miami Edison HS (Fla.) with offers from multiple P5 schools before he narrowed his focus to USF and FAU last month.