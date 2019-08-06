USF football held their fourth practice of the fall camp on Monday. Media were allowed a brief look at starters. Blake Barnett and Jordan McCloud seemed to split reps at quarterback and completing most of their passes. However, there were a lot of third and long situations called out (the media were about 100 yards away with very limited views), which suggests the defense is ahead of the offense.

The consensus on the offensive progression is that they were in a good place, overall, especially when compared to spring camp.

The defensive front seemed to get some pressure, especially when McCloud was taking snaps. This forced McCloud to show his wheels, which are more than adequate at his position. It was hard to see if he converted downs on his runs, but they looked like they were in the 5-8 yard range, each time.

During spring and again in these practices, an unusual face has emerged as a receiving target. Walk-on receiver from East Lake High School, Bryce Miller has had more than his share of catches in all of the media access practices. There could be a lot of reasons for this, because of personnel being split up during practice to focus on other things, but offensive coordinator, Kerwin Bell, seems to like him and suggested fans will see more of him than they're used to seeing of walk-on players.

The "buzzyest" guy at camp remains Mitchell Wilcox, which shouldn't be a surprise.

