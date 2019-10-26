



GREENVILLE--

The University of South Florida Bulls return to .500 after demolishing the East Carolina University Pirates by a score of 45-20 on Saturday. After ECU began the game with a touchdown on the opening kickoff return, the Bulls quickly took over with a vengeance, scoring on five of their first seven possessions to go up 35-10 by the halftime break.

IT WAS OVER WHEN

Late in the second quarter, leading 28-7, the Bulls began one of their longer drives on the game. USF quarterback, Jordan McCloud ran for a 30 yard gain on first down. He followed up that run with an 11 yard pass to tight end, Mitchell Wilcox, to get the Bulls down to the ECU 49 yard line. Two plays later, McCloud went down with an injury and was replaced first with Jah’Quez Evans, and later by Kirk Rygol. The drive would feature three quarterbacks and be capped off with a 10 yard touchdown run by Jordan Cronkrite to go up 35-7. Everything that USF tried was successful on the drive and ECU looked powerless stop them. The Bulls didn’t look back, completely dominating their opponents.

THE STAR OF THE GAME

In addition to the aforementioned touchdown, Cronkrite scored another rushing touchdown and ran for 129 yards on just ten attempts. For perspective, he outrushed ECU’s entire team.

STATISTICALLY SPEAKING

The Bulls outrushed the Pirates, 347-102. ECU simply could not stop the run, especially when the runner was the quarterback.

WHAT A PLAY

Immediately after going down 21-7, ECU’s offense was making big progress driving down the field. They had begun on their own 30 yard line following a 20 yard punt return. Pirates’ quarterback, Holton Ahlers, connected with Jsi Hatfield for a 14 yard completion on the first play of the drive. The second play of the drive was an 11 yard run by Trace Christian. Two plays later, Ahlers found C.J. Johnson for a 32 yard pass completion. This gave ECU first down on the USF 13 yard line. The Pirates had quickly responded to the USF touchdown and were about to score one of their own. But on 2nd and 14, Ahlers’ pass was intercepted by Greg Reaves, who returned it 48 yards to the ECU 39 yard line. A few minutes later, the Bulls’ offense would turn that turnover into points. More importantly, though, it stopped ECU from scoring when they had the momentum, essentially taking the wind out of their sails.

THE BOTTOM LINE

This was a battle of two 3-4 teams. The Bulls improve to .500, 4-4, but have a really tough conference schedule ahead of them. They’ll have an open date next week, but then they’ll start a three game home stand featuring Temple, Cincinnati, and Memphis. The Temple game is a Thursday night matchup, televised nationally on ESPN. Kickoff is 8 PM EDT. ECU falls to 3-5, hosting Cincinnati in one week for a 7 PM kickoff.