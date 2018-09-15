CHICAGO, Ill.



The University of South Florida Bulls beat the Illinois Fighting Illini in stunning comeback fashion, scoring 18 points in the fourth quarter for the win. It was the second straight comeback win for the Bulls, who posted a 49-38 thriller over Georgia Tech a week ago.

IT WAS OVER WHEN

True freshman Illini quarterback, M.J. Rivers, took a sack with 2nd and 10 to go on the USF 25, bringing up a 3rd and 15 with just six seconds on the clock. The sack forced them to take their final timeout. They would take a shot at the end zone, but that pass to Ricky Smalling would fall incomplete.

THE STAR OF THE GAME

USF quarterback, Blake Barnett had a really rough first half, throwing for just 114 yards and losing two interceptions, he went on to finish with 411 yards passing, and two touchdowns. Most important, he remained composed to lead his team from behind for the win in the fourth quarter.

STATISCALLY SPEAKING

The Bulls accumulated 626 yards of total offense and only scored 25 points in the win. When the same two teams met last season, they posted a similar 680 yards of total offense, but won running away, 47-23. This shows that the improved Illinois defense has adopted a solid bend, don’t break, mentality that is working.

Also noteworthy, and perhaps explaining the disparity between offensive production and points on the scoreboard, is the difference in penalties. USF was penalized 14 times for 124 yards. In contrast, Illinois received the whistle treatment just six times for 65 yards.

WHAT A PLAY

With just a little more than two minutes left in the game, the aforementioned penalties handed Barnett a third and 20 on the 50 yard line. On that play, he connected with Darnell Salomon for a 50 yard go-ahead touchdown that would be the final score of the football game.

THE BOTTOM LINE

Winning isn’t always pretty and sometimes it’s the ugly wins that, when a team is at a low point, that acts as a catalyst for improvement. Given the disparity in last year’s game, there was probably a bit of a letdown factor in play in this one. In any case, the win is in the books and the USF Bulls remain undefeated as they host the ECU Pirates on September 22nd for an 8:00 primetime matchup on ESPNNews.

Illinois will hope to not repeat last year’s ten game losing streak following the USF loss. They’ll face Pen State on Friday, September 21st for a 9:00 PM kickoff on FS1.