The University of South Florida Bulls easily defeated the Drexel University Dragons, 81-61 on Sunday evening. USF pulled away late in the game for the easy win in large part due to a strong performance by David Collins, whose 23 points put him over the 1,000 career points total and into the USF record books.

David Collins rises against Drexler | Ben McCool, Running the Bulls (Ben McCool)

The Bulls were first to score in the first half and held single-digit leads until the last four minutes of the period. With 3:42 to go before halftime, Camren Wynter made a layup that gave the Dragons their first lead of the game, 30-29. A three-pointer courtesy of Justin Brown returned the lead to the Bulls, only to have it taken back by Drexel on a Sam Green three-pointer. Brown would be fouled while making a jump shot. He made the second of the two to put the Bulls up 35-33 at halftime.

Downtown Justin Brown shoots three against Drexler | Ben McCool, Running the Bulls (Ben McCool)

The second period was similar to the first, with the Bulls controlling the game with a small lead for the first ten minutes. A three by Wynter gave Drexel their first lead of the half at 9:50, 54-52. USF would then go on a 23-2 scoring run for the next seven minutes, building up a 19 point, 75-56 lead with 2:15 remaining in the game. By the time the Dragons were able to end their scoring drought, the game was all but over. After the game, USF head coach, Brian Gregory, spoke with the press. “Going into the game, we talked about three things that were going to be really, really important,” said Gregory. “One, is our defensive intensity, in terms of guarding Butler inside. The leading scorer and rebounder. I really challenged Mike and Antun and B.J. on that." Butler was scoreless in the game, but had seven rebounds. Zach Walton edged out Wynter as team leader in scoring for Drexel. Walton had 21 points and Wynter scored 19.

Brian Gregory watches as his team defeats Drexler | Ben McCool (Ben McCool)

“Offensively, we wanted to be really efficient,” said Gregory. “Drive the ball, we thought we could get the ball in the paint off drives and post-ups. We talked about getting to the offensive glass. So, I thought our guys did a tremendous job in all three of those areas. Collins’ 23 points led both teams. Joining him in double-digits for the Bulls was LaQuincy Rideau, who vanished with 19 points and six assists, and Justin Brown, who scored 16 points with eight rebounds, a team high.

LaQuincy Rideau drives the lane against Drexel | Ben McCool (Ben McCool)