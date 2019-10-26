USF football celebrated a dominant victory over ECU on Saturday, 45-20.
The University of South Florida Bulls dominated the East
Carolina University Pirates on Saturday night, 45-20. The Bulls featured a very strong rushing
attack that the Pirates struggled to contain.The game began very different from the way it ended, but it
was the most dramatic beginning one could hope for in a football game. USF had won the coin toss and deferred the
option to receive the first kickoff.
Jake Verity kicked off for the Bulls, and kicked the ball into the ECU
end zone. Tyler Snead fielded the kick
for the Pirates, returning it 100 yards for a touchdown, setting off a roar of
applause from the home town crowd. Obviously not pleased with the 7-0 deficit they found
themselves in, the Bulls remained composed, putting together a 10 play, 75
yard, scoring drive to even up the score at seven on their first possession of
the game. The USF defense also was unfazed, forcing the Pirates to
punt after just six plays. The next USF drive would also end with a punt.With just under five minutes to go in the first quarter, ECU
found themselves with good field position after a 13 yard punt return topped
off with a targeting penalty against USF and Daquan Evans. Starting at their 40 yard line, they quickly
got down to the USF 14. Facing a 2nd
and 8 on the Bulls’ 14, Dimitris Mauney fumbles the football, with help from
USF’s Patrick Macon. Devin Studstill
recovered the ball for the Bulls, ending what looked like a scoring drive for
ECU that would have given them the lead.The Bulls’ offense capitalized on the turnover, scoring on a
21 yard touchdown pass from McCloud to Jacob Mathis. With 47 seconds left in the first quarter,
the Bulls had a 14-7 lead.USF would go on to score on all but one possession of the
second quarter, adding to 21 points to their lead while allowing just a field
goal to the Pirates at the end of the half.
Going into halftime, the Bulls enjoyed a 35-10 advantage.The third quarter was relatively quiet, with just one score
in the period, 24 yard field goal for the Bulls, extending their lead to 38-10.USF would score on a toucdown pass from Rygol to Terrence
Horne early in the fourth quarter to seal the victory with their 45-10 lead. ECU would finally score an offensive touchdown, with less
than a minute to go in the game. It was
a five yard pass from Bryan Gragg to Jeremy Lewis.After the game, USF head coach, Charlie Strong spoke to the media.
“The offense had over 300 yards rushing,” said Strong. “The offensive line did a great job of just
protecting the quarterbacks and opening up holes for the running backs to run
through. Good to see Cronkrite end up
with over 120 yards with two touchdowns.”“And to see St. Felix come alive and to make a big catch
down here in the end zone and some really key catches for us,” said
Strong. St. Felix finished with 79 yards and a touchdown.“I’m very pleased overall with us offensively,” Strong said. “Defensively, we give up the kickoff right
there at the beginning, just to see the way our defense stood up. We had the fourth down stop on downs. And then we held them to two field goals
there late.”While Strong was pleased overall, he does acknowledge work
needs to be done to improve“We got to get a lot of things cleaned up,” said
Strong. “You look at our penalties, there’s
way too many penalties. We got to get it
corrected because when you play a good team, you lose that game.”The Bulls are one of the most penalized teams in the country
and finished this game with 13 penalties for 124 yards. At one point late in the game, five consecutive
plays had penalties called. For
comparison sake, the Pirates were penalized just five times for 65 yards.With the loss, ECU drops to 3-5 on the season. They will have a tough road ahead, hosting
Cincinnati a week before going on the road to #16 SMU.The Bulls improve to 4-4.
They also have a tough schedule ahead.
They have an open date next week, but then host Temple on a Thursday
night. That game will be featured on
ESPN, nationally, with a 7 PM EDT kickoff.