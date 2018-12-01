TAMPA, Fla –



The University of South Florida men’s basketball team defeated the Colgate University Raiders on Friday by a score of 73-63. It was the second game of a USF double-header, which featured the women’s team defeating the University of New Hampshire soundly, 79-36.

The men’s game featured a first half that favored Colgate. The teams traded leads throughout, with the biggest lead of the half, a six point, 25-19 lead by the Raiders with eight minutes remaining in the period. They were tied at 34 with just under a minute to go, but a pair of free throws made by Colgate’s Rapolas Ivanauskas gave the Raiders a 36-34 lead going into halftime.

After the break, the Raiders maintained their lead throughout the first half of the period. Then, with 8:21 left in the game, Justin Brown tied the game at 51 with a fast break jump shot. That shot energized the Bulls, who went on a 15-4 scoring run to build up a nine point lead with just over two minutes left in the game. The deficit, which grew as many as 12 points with less than a minute to go, was too much for the Raiders to overcome that late in the game.

David Collins led all scorers in the game, finishing with 20 points. Alexis Yetna was the second leading scorer for the Bulls, scoring 14 points and making 5 of 6 from the free throw line. LaQuincy Rideau was the only other USF player in double digits, ending up with 12 points. He and Collins each had four steals apiece.

Colgate’s Jordan Burns had 15 points in the first half, but scored just three in the second, finishing with a team leading 17 points. The only other Raider to score more than ten points was Ivanauskas, who had 14.

The Bulls shot a lot better than the Raiders, making 47% compared to 39% of their field goals. They were also superior from the line, making 73% of their free throws versus 63% for Colgate. The Bulls dominated the paint, 30-18, and had more points off of turnovers, 26-17.

“We beat a very good team tonight,” said head coach, Brian Gregory. “They’re good. Man are they good. They got a great mix of veterans, size, talent, skill, unselfishness. They’re good defensively. We had to play very, very, well, in particular in the second half, to get that win.”

The Bulls clearly outplayed Colgate in the second half. To that point, Gregory said, “I didn’t think our defense was where it needed to be in the first half. The numbers proved it, but we weren’t too far off. We needed a little more disciplined ball pressure.”

Gregory also had praise for two specific players.

“I think two guys in particular, I thought Xavier Castaneda was fabulous tonight,” he said. “And then, you look at, Quincy played well, 12 points in his time, but he got in foul trouble, got that third foul. And, Xavier answered the bell for us.

“And, then JB came in and really gave us a spark. Made some shots but his energy, his confidence, you know, he just did some really, really good things.”

Gregory talked about forcing 20 turnovers and steals, in particular.

“To force 11, or to get 11 steals,” he said. “I’m just telling you, I have coached a long time. I don’t think that I have ever coached a team that 11 steals in a game. And, the two guards, David and Quincy, have four each.”

Colgate drops to 5-3 with the loss to the Bulls. They have a quick turnaround to visit nearby Florida Gulf Coast on Sunday. Tipoff for that game is at 1:30 EST.

The Bulls improve to 6-2 on the season with the win. Those six wins set a program record for most wins in the month of November. Up next for USF is a visit to Charlotte to face the 49ers on December 9th at 2:00 PM EST.