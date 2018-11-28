TAMPA, Fla. –



The University of South Florida men’s basketball team took care of business in a win over the Stetson University Hatters, 75-71. The Hatters made a run late in the game to get within two, but USF held pulled away to secure the win in final few minutes of play.

The first half of the game was very competitive, featuring nine lead changes. Neither team led by more than four points in the first 16 minutes of play. A three-pointer by LaQuincy Rideau gave the Bulls a five point lead with 3:41 to go in the half, which was followed by an Antun Maricevic free throw to extend the lead to six, 36-30 with just over three minutes before the break. Stetson would close it to two with 1:35 to go, but the Bulls scored the final four points of the half to lead 40-34 at the break.

USF controlled the second half, never trailing Stetson. The Bulls built up double-digit leads on multiple occasions, only to have Stetson get within a couple of shots of tying the game. The Hatters trailed by just two points with 2:07 left in the game. Both teams would suddenly go cold, with Stetson missing three shots while the Bulls missed the next five. A free throw by Alexis Yetna, who had missed three of the five Bulls misses at the line, would finally fall to give USF a four point advantage and put the game out of reach for the Hatters.

Yetna was huge for the Bulls, scoring 18 points and bringing down 13 rebounds. USF had four other players in double-digits. LaQuincy Rideau was second on the team with 12 points, followed by T.J. Lang with 11. David Collins and Antun Maricevic both finished with 10 points.

As big as Yetna was for USF, Abayomi Iyiola was even better for the Hatters. Before fouling out with just over two minutes remaining in the game, Iyiola had scored 26 points, going 6-10 from the free throw line. Christiaan Jones also helped carry his team, finishing with 20 points.

After the game, head basketball coach, Brian Gregory, addressed the press.

“They did a great job defensively, changing defenses,” said Gregory. “Made shots. They hadn’t been shooting the ball well, but they made shots today. You give them credit. And give our guys credit, in terms of doing just enough of what you need to do to get a win.”

In talking about the win, he spoke about which aspects of the game he thought were significant in the victory.

“I thought the three areas that won us the game, being able to switch into the zone,” he said. “The other thing was the rebounds, we were plus 11 on the glass, and plus 19 from the free throw line, plus 13 points from the free throw line. Makes a difference.”

He expressed the importance of those fundamentals, pointing to the role they play in successful outcomes, even when other things aren’t going well.

“If you do those three things, even if you don’t play, you know, shoot the ball or play a beautiful game in terms of flow and all that stuff, you can still win,” said Gregory. “And we’re going to have to do that. We’re going to be in a lot of close games, because we do compete, we do fight and play hard.”

Gregory was asked about fouls committed during the game, which he replied, “I thought we had done a pretty good job in the first half, but that one play where they got four on one play, if I could have taken out everybody and took five guys from the band, I would have done it, because that’s unacceptable and our guys know that.“

The loss drops Stetson to 1-7. Things won’t get much better for the Hatters in their next matchup, which is a visit to #3 Duke on December 1st at 7:00 PM EST.

The Bulls now lead the all-time series with the Hatters, 18-7, winning the past 14 games in a row. The win moves them to 5-2 on the season, with their two losses to Georgetown and The Citadel by a combined six points. They will host the 5-2 Colgate Raiders on Friday, November 30th at 8:30 PM EST. That game is available for viewing on ESPN3.



