TAMPA, Fla -- The #21 / 20 University of South Florida Bulls held off the University of Connecticut Huskies, 38-30 on Saturday night. The Bulls entered the fourth quarter with a 31-14 lead, but the defense struggled to contain UConn quarterback, David Pindell, who rushed for nearly 200 yards and two touchdowns in the game. IT WAS OVER WHEN It was a game that should never have been close, with USF a 32 point favorite, but it wasn’t safely over until USF quarterback, Blake Barnett, took a knee with about a minute left in the game. The Bulls were in easy scoring range at the UConn 28, but only had an eight point lead which they chose to protect, choosing to save the win instead of saving face.

Bulls decide to kneel this one out. Saving the win is better than saving face. 7-0 for the second straight season. pic.twitter.com/Ma4CLLbbsM — Running the Bulls (@USFBulls_Rivals) October 21, 2018

THE STAR OF THE GAME Just as surely as USF will make any game competitive, there is a new hero every game. This time it was running back, Johnny Ford, who made the biggest impact for his team. Ford had a career high 164 yards rushing with three touchdowns. His first two touchdowns were for 15 yards apiece. His third score, was a 43 yard run with less than five minutes left in the game, giving the Bulls their final score.

Bulls score again. 38-23 4:46 left in the game. pic.twitter.com/AO9VuFmRYX — Ben McCool (@RealBenMcCool) October 21, 2018