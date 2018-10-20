#21 / 20 USF Bulls outlast late-charging Huskies, beat UConn 38-30
TAMPA, Fla --
The #21 / 20 University of South Florida Bulls held off the University of Connecticut Huskies, 38-30 on Saturday night. The Bulls entered the fourth quarter with a 31-14 lead, but the defense struggled to contain UConn quarterback, David Pindell, who rushed for nearly 200 yards and two touchdowns in the game.
IT WAS OVER WHEN
It was a game that should never have been close, with USF a 32 point favorite, but it wasn’t safely over until USF quarterback, Blake Barnett, took a knee with about a minute left in the game. The Bulls were in easy scoring range at the UConn 28, but only had an eight point lead which they chose to protect, choosing to save the win instead of saving face.
Bulls decide to kneel this one out. Saving the win is better than saving face. 7-0 for the second straight season. pic.twitter.com/Ma4CLLbbsM— Running the Bulls (@USFBulls_Rivals) October 21, 2018
THE STAR OF THE GAME
Just as surely as USF will make any game competitive, there is a new hero every game. This time it was running back, Johnny Ford, who made the biggest impact for his team. Ford had a career high 164 yards rushing with three touchdowns. His first two touchdowns were for 15 yards apiece. His third score, was a 43 yard run with less than five minutes left in the game, giving the Bulls their final score.
Bulls score again. 38-23 4:46 left in the game. pic.twitter.com/AO9VuFmRYX— Ben McCool (@RealBenMcCool) October 21, 2018
STATISTICALLY SPEAKING
Bulls’ receiver, Randall St. Felix, finished with 123 receiving yards. While breaking 100 yards in a game is a good milestone for a receiver, he did it on just two catches, one of which went for a 75 yard touchdown. St. Felix had another opportunity for a big yardage touchdown earlier in the game, but the pass from Barnett was off the mark and uncatchable, out of bounds. That pass would have been a 35 yard touchdown.
WHAT A PLAY
At the beginning of the fourth quarter, the Bulls had just a ten-point, 24-14 lead. Pindell was looking for a big yardage pass on second down and nine, when his throw was intercepted by USF defensive back, Nick Roberts. Roberts returned the ball to the UConn 15 yard line from USF territory. On the next play, Ford scored on one of his 15 yard touchdown runs.
THE BOTTOM LINE
USF is now 7-0. Every game they win looks more difficult than it should. They’re at 7-0 for just the second time in program history and in back-to-back seasons. Big favorites in this one and facing a scare at the end will probably keep them from being favorites in their next game, on the road against Houston. The Cougars were the team that broke the USF win streak, last season. The Bulls have never been 8-0 in football. Game time and television broadcast have yet to be announced for the Houston game.