TAMPA --

ECU came out strong and ready to play on the first drive of the game. After marching down to the USF 49 in eight plays, Pirate quarterback, Reid Herring, connected with Trevon Brown for a 47 yard pass. Brown was pushed out of bounds at the two, so it took a short run by Holton Ahlers to score the first touchdown of the game.

The Bulls offense came out cold and left after three downs. Their defense, however, was able to stop the next drive by ECU, recovering the punt on the USF 32 yard line. Facing a third and one on the Bulls’ 44, quarterback, Blake Barnett, found Johnny Ford for a 39 yard pickup, to the ECU 17. Five plays later, Barnett would keep it for a two yard touchdown run. The extra point was missed, so it the score favored the Pirates, 7-6, with less than four minutes to go in the first quarter.

Early in the second quarter, the Bulls would score again. They began the possession on their own 19 yard line. First down was a five yard run by Jordan Cronkrite to the USF 24. On second down, Barnett found Randall St. Felix for a ten yard gain. The following play, Barnett connected with an open Darnell Salomon, who took the pass for a 66 yard touchdown. This time they made the extra point, giving them a 13-7 lead over the Pirates.

The next six drives were a field position battle between the two teams. ECU would score again in the half, just as time expired. With around 40 seconds remaining in the half, it looked like the Bulls had made the stop with a fourth and ten coming, but a pass interference call was made against linebacker, Nico Sawtelle, who ran into a receiver. The pass fell incomplete ten yards beyond the receiver and out of bounds, but was still ruled as interference, even though it was not a catchable pass. The ending result was field goal by Jake Verity from the USF 11 yard line to bring the score to 13-10, favoring USF.

The only score of the third quarter was another Verity field goal for ECU. This one came from the USF seven yard line and was set up in part by a 15 yard run by Holton Ahlers and a 13 yard pass to Blake Proehl. The two teams would take a 13-13 tie into the fourth quarter.

On the second drive of the quarter, the Bulls took possession deep in their own territory, beginning at the five yard line. On second down with eight to go, Cronkrite took a Barnett handoff 60 yards for a touchdown to put the Bulls up, 20-13.

ECU would get another chance, but Nick Roberts would intercept the

The USF defense did a great job of flexing, allowing the Pirates more than 400 yards, but not breaking, keeping the score to just 13 points. The offense was short a handful of players, including Trevon Sands, Duran Bell Jr. Elijah Mack, Dave Small, Ryeshene Bronson, and Terrence Horne all missed the game due to injury. To make matters worse, one of the offense’s best weapons, Mitchell Wilcox, left the game with an ankle injury. The good news is that everyone except Horne is expected to be healthy by the UMass game, which is the next game scheduled.

The Pirates outgained the USF offense, 412-296and first downs, 24-9. They also controlled the clock, 38 minutes to 21 for USF.

The Bulls remain undefeated at 4-0. ECU drops to 1-2 (0-1) and will next host Old Dominion, who beat #13 Virginia Tech on Saturday. That game is on September 29th at 3:30 PM eastern. USF has a bye week, which will help them recover from their injuries. Their next game is at UMass on October 6th.