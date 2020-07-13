USF appears to have found its next strength coach for its men’s basketball program.

According to a source the Bulls will hire Travis Wallace from Florida Gulf Coast where he has been the strength and conditioning coach for its men’s and women’s basketball programs at for the past two years.

Wallace, who subtly made the announcement by changing his Twitter cover pic and updating his profile info, replaces Zach Houghton who left the program for a job at Tampa Prep.



