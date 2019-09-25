RunningTheBulls.com basketball reporter and basketball recruiting analyst Russ Wood answers questions from fans in the USF Bulls Basketball Mailbag. This format allows for a more expansive answer than a typical message board post. On to the inquiries.

USF94 asks: The Bulls will likely be a better team this year but have a worse record b/c of the much stronger OOC schedule. How many wins do you predict?

The Bulls have a more challenging non-conference schedule this year and, like you, I can’t wait for those games. As you know I try to watch two or three games of each of USF’s opponents before writing my game previews. I haven’t begun to do that yet however, with only a cursory look at the rosters of USF opponents, I gave my initial thoughts on probable wins and losses last Friday. You may read that by clicking HERE.

Chemistry. Lots of new faces in terms of freshmen that will get in the rotation and eligible transfers. Who is likely to lose minutes this year? I would think Laquincy b/c he simply played too many minutes last year and Castaneda is a player on the rise. However, Kiir, Brown and Maricevic could see less minutes b/c of the depth Gregory is building. Any potential concerns? Good problem to have ....right?

Great problem to have indeed but I do not anticipate any chemistry issues. This team returns 11 players, they know each other and seem to enjoy being around each other. The freshmen are learning and showing what they can do. Laquincy Rideau might see a slight dip in minutes due to back court depth and having multiple players who can play the lead guard position. However, he’s the best perimeter on-ball defender on the team so, barring foul trouble, he won’t be on the bench for long stretches. It will be interesting to see how the power forward and center minutes work out because Mayan Kiir, Michael Durr, Antun Maricevic and Alexis Yetna all have had a good offseason, so has Justin Brown but he is a small forward.