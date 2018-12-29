TAMPA –



The University of South Florida Bulls managed to hold onto a second half charge by Fairleigh Dickinson University on Saturday by a score of 60-54. USF had solidly dominated the first half before losing ground to the Knights in the second period.

The Bulls began the game on a 11-0 run. A full six minutes had run off the clock before FDU got on the scoreboard with a three-point shot by Jahlil Jenkins. USF remained the hotter hand, however, building leads as high as 17 points before ending the half with a 33-23 lead.

The second half was a different ball game. FDU began the period on an 18-10 run, tying the game at 43 with less than ten minutes remaining in the game. They would trade the lead for the next eight minutes, with the final tie of the game occurring at 54 points, with just 1:25 to go. The Bulls would finish out the game on a 6-0 run, all from the free throw line.

USF had three players score in double-digits, led by Alexis Yetna, who had 16 points and 16 rebounds. Justin Brown and David Collins round out the top three, with 12 and 10 points, respectively. Collins went 6-8 from the free throw line and finished second on the team with eight rebounds.

For FDU, Kaleb Bishop and Darnell Edge led in scoring, with 13 apiece. Mike Halloway Jr. and Xzavier Malone-Key each scored ten.

After the game, head men’s basketball coach, Brian Gregory, spoke with the media. He said, “in a long season you have games where you end up winning the game and you don’t feel great about it. But, as a coach, with where we’re at building this program, you feel great about everything. We didn’t play as well as we need to play in the last 25 minutes of the game.

“And, I say that with all respect to FDU and Greg and his guys. I said before the game to a lot of different people that this team is good. To our guys credit, they took heed in that and came out ready to go. Probably the first fifteen minutes is as good as we’ve played all year long.”

He attributed the comeback by FDU to an inability to deal with the zone. “Just didn’t respond as well to their zone and our offensive inefficiency impacted our defensive intensity,” he said. “And, it’s just something we got to learn and grow from it.”

When asked about the offensive struggles for Collins, who was just 2-15 from the field, Gregory said,” the basket is not looking big for him, right now. We got to get him to understand that I need him to be more aggressive, more assertive offensively. Sometimes, right now, he’s caught. He’s shooting when he shouldn’t and passing when he should shoot. He’s got to get a little better feel for it.

“Some of that is on the coaching staff. We got to do a better job of helping him with that. To his credit, he was a monster on the defensive glass for us. The only guy who had more defensive rebounds than him was Lex. He was still able to get to the free throw line, hits eight free throws tonight, without shooting the ball too well.

“With the shots he took tonight, if he makes his normal amount, we’re looking at a great game for him. So, I was pleased that he was still able to have a positive impact even without shooting the ball well.”

Neither team shot particularly well, with FDU making just 39% versus the Bulls’ 38%. USF dominated the boards, with a 47-24 advantage and a 17-7 advantage on second chance shots.

The Knights fall to 5-7 on the season. They will visit Robert Morris on January 3rd in their next matchup.

USF is 10-2 for the first time since the 2006-07 season and just the sixth time in program history. They will begin conference play against UConn at the Yuengling Center on Wednesday, January 2nd. Tipoff for that contest is at 8:30 EST.