TAMPA –



The University of South Florida Bulls were defeated by the Temple University Owls on Thursday, 17-7. It was a defensive struggle that saw only one touchdown in the entire first half of the game.

For the Bulls, it was bad from the very start. On the opening drive of the game, the offense had managed to move the ball well, getting four first downs and moving all the way down the Temple 29 yard line. In a sign of things to come, USF quarterback, Jordan McCloud, fumbled the football as he was being sacked. Temple recovered, ending a promising opening drive.

Late in the second quarter, Temple began their first scoring drive of the game. Beginning on their own 20 yard line, they drove down the USF one yard line before Kenny Yeboah punched it in for a one yard touchdown run. The scoring drive was made possible by 57 and 12 yard runs by Jager Gardner that got the Owls into USF territory. Gardner’s run was almost a touchdown, saved by a last second tackle by K.J. Sails at the two yard line.

The Bulls would get the ball back with over a minute before the halftime break, but they would not get past the Temple 37 yard line before time expired in the period.

The second half began much like the first, with very little action and a lot of trading field position. Then, with less than five minutes remaining in the period, Temple scored again. This time, it was a fumble by Terrence Horne on the USF 39 yard line that was returned by Sam Franklin for a touchdown. With 3:44 to go in third quarter, the Owls had a two touchdown, 14-0 lead.

USF responded on the next drive. On the third play of the drive, Xavier Weaver took a pass from McCloud 40 yards into Temple territory. Two plays later, McCloud found tight end, Mitchell Wilcox, for a 25 yard gain. McCloud then connected with Bryce Miller on a crossing route on the next play for the first and only USF touchdown in the game. With a little over a minute to go in the third quarter, Temple led 14-7.

Temple answered with a scoring drive of their own. On the second play of the possession, Jaden Blue caught a 36 yard pass from Anthony Russo. The pass got the Owls into field goal position, which they took advantage of a few plays later. Will Mobley knocked through a 44 yard field goal to put Temple up 17-7.

Midway through the fourth quarter, the Bulls had a chance to stop a Temple offensive drive that would have given them enough time to try to pull out a win. Temple had begun a drive on their 17 yard line, only to have it sputter out three plays later. They opted to punt, facing 4-2 on their 25 yard line. On the punt, however, USF was flagged for roughing the kicker. The 15 yard penalty was more than enough to keep the drive alive for Temple, who proceeded to eat six minutes off the clock before turning the ball over on downs with just over two minutes left in the game.

The Bulls would not have success doing any of the things they need to do on that final drive to score points. Their possession ended four plays later on a run play out of bounds, short of the line of gain, with unused timeouts.

McCloud finished the game with 225 passing yards and the one touchdown. He was sacked nine times in the game, one sack shy of the program record, set back in 2003 against TCU, when the USF program was in its infancy.

Ironically, after spending most of the seasons as one of the most penalized teams in the game, they had just two penalties for a total of 15 yards. The only penalty that that cost them yards was the same penalty that ended up costing them the game.

Jordan Cronkrite was the top rusher, with just 21 rushing yards and Wilcox was the top receiver with 55.

After the game, USF head coach talked about the possibility of still making a bowl game.

“You have a chance,” said Strong. “You got to get our seniors to a bowl game. Its three games left. Two at home and one on the road.”

Strong was asked about the lack of running game and having to rely on the passing game.

“You can’t put the game in Jordan’s hands like that,” said Strong. “He’s a redshirt freshman, still learning. You put it on the offensive line and the running backs.”

The Bulls, now 4-5, technically could still make a bowl game. However, they have potentially three ranked opponents to face down the stretch. Next week, they will host #20 Cincinnati. Game times and television broadcast information are still too be determined.