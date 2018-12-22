TAMPA –



The University of South Florida Bulls men’s basketball team completely dominated Alcorn State on Friday night by a score of 83-44. USF took a lead early in the first half that they never relinquished throughout the game.

Alcorn State kept the USF lead to six points or less four minutes into the first half, trailing by just one point with 10:50 remaining in the period. Then the Bulls would go on a 16-7 run to build their first ten point lead of the game with less than six minutes to go before halftime. Less than a minute later, they would go on a 10-0 run to end the quarter up 20 points, 43-23.

That scoring run for the Bulls and drought for the Braves would extend almost four minutes into the second half, when USF built up a 53-23 lead. USF would roll from there, never leading by less than 29 and by as much as 43.

Not surprisingly, the Bulls dominated every statistical category except one, blocks. USF had just two blocks while the Braves had eight. The Bulls made 46% of their shots and hit a third of those beyond the three point arc.

The dominating victory allowed additional players to get playing time who rarely get into games. In total, 12 different Bulls got into the game, with all but one putting points on the board. Alexis Yetna and Justin Brown led the team in scoring, with 16 apiece. Brown was also a perfect 4-4 from the free throw line while Yetna gets a double-double with his 11 rebounds. Antun Maricevic and Mayan Kiir joined them in double-digit scoring with 11 and 10 points, respectively. That’s a career-high for Maricevic.

Alcorn State drops to 4-9 on the season. They will look to rebound against Texas Southern on January 5th. Tipoff for that game is at 5:30 CST.

The Bulls are now 9-2 and have their first five-game winning streak since 2007. They will play host to 5-6 Fairleigh Dickinson on Saturday, December 29th. That game is scheduled for a 1:00 PM tipoff. ESPN3 will offer video coverage.



