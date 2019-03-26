



TAMPA—

The University of South Florida Bulls advance in the Roman College Basketball Invitational after defeating the Utah Valley University Wolverines by a score of 66-57 on Monday. Three Bulls scored in double-digits to secure the victory.

Utah Valley opened the scoring in the first half with a Jake Toolson layup, giving the Wolverines a 2-0 lead. A pair of layups by David Collins and Alexis Yetna gave USF the lead, which they would maintain for nearly the entire half, trailing Utah Valley for just 50 seconds in the half. Despite USF maintaining the lead, the game remained close, with the biggest lead by the Bulls of eight points coming with 4:21 before halftime. The Wolverines had closed the gap to one, trailing 33-32 at the break.

The second half remained close for the first eight minutes of play. The Bulls had a two point lead, 43-41 with 12:26 left in the game. A pair of three-pointers by Collins capped off with a three by Antun Maricevic gave the Bulls an 11 point lead, 52-41 with less than eight minutes to go. Those threes would be the start of a 21-5 run by USF, extending their lead to 18, with 2:31 remaining in regulation. The Wolverines would sink three three-point shots in the closing minutes to cut their deficit in half, but it would not be enough to catch the Bulls, who won comfortably, 66-57.

Yetna and Collins would lead the team in scoring with 18 and 17 points, respectively. Collins complimented his scoring with five steals, while Yetna pulled down a team-leading 10 rebounds. Also in double-digits for the Bulls was LaQuincy Rideau, who finished with 14 points and a team-high four assists. USF shot just six free throws in the game, but made all six.

In the defeat, Ben Nakwaasah scored a dozen to lead his team in points. Connor MacDougall and Richard Harvard scored ten apiece, rounding out the top three. Isaiah White had nine rebounds while T.J. Washington led the team in assists.

Most of the difference in score can be seen in turnovers. Utah Valley turned the ball over more, 20-13, while the Bulls did a better job of capitalizing on turnovers, outscoring the Wolverines 22-14 on the extra possessions. Utah Valley had an edge in the paint, 36-30, but USF made more three-pointers, 10-6.

Following the game, USF head coach, Brian Gregory, addressed the media.

“We played a very, very good team tonight,” said Gregory. “Very physical team. Older, experienced, and they took it to us in the lane in the first half. Very physical, both scoring on the post and on the glass.”

While the first half was close, the Bulls really took control in the second half. Gregory explained why.

“Our guys responded really well in the second half,” said Gregory. “Our defense was great. Give my staff a ton of credit.

“Two things they did, suggested going to the zone, which was effective for us, slowed them down a little bit. And, we changed our ball screen coverage about midway through the second half, and that was very, very effective.”

When asked about what it means to play in a postseason tournament like the CBI, Gregory indicated it was all about what it does for the future of the program.

“We got everybody back, except two guys, headed into next year,” Gregory said. “But the best part about that is our guys aren’t worried about next year. They’re trying to create something very special this year.”

What is happening this year is the advancement of the Bulls in the CBI tournament. At press time, it had been announced that USF will play on Thursday as a host to Loyola Marymount for a 7:00 PM EST tip-off.

USF set a season record with 16 home wins and a 21-13 overall record. One more USF win will tie a record for wins in a season. Also making history are Yetna, Collins, and Rideau. Yetna is just the fifth player, ever, to pull down 300 rebounds in a season for the Bulls. Rideau has tied seventh in all-time assists and Collins’ 69 steals is second, all-time.