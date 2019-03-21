TAMPA –



The University of South Florida Bulls staged a stunning comeback to defeat the Stony Brook University, 82-79 in overtime on Wednesday night. With the win, the Bulls advance to the second round of the Roman College Basketball Invitational tournament.

The two teams started the game close, tied at 17 with 10:16 remaining in the first half. Then, Stony Brook went on a rampage, outscoring the Bulls 31-6 over the next eight minutes and building up a 25-point, 45-23 lead. USF managed to cut the deficit to 18 by halftime, scoring the final seven points of the period. At the break, Stony Brook led 48-30.

In the second half, the Bulls began to chip away at the Seawolves lead. USF scored the first six points of the half, on the way to a 20-6 run to cut the deficit to just two points, 54-52 with less than ten minutes to go in the game. Less than four minutes later, the game was tied at 56, with the Bulls staging one of the greatest comebacks in program history. The game would be tied five more times before ending regulation tied at 66.

In overtime, USF played from a position of control. They took a lead with a David Collins three-pointer that they would maintain throughout the period. With 1:38 left in overtime, the Bulls had built up a nine point lead. Miles Latimer hit a three with 1:28 to go to cut the USF lead to six, 76-70. Jaron Cornish followed that up with a layup after a missed USF shot to bring the score to 76-72 with 45 seconds to go.

On the next possession, Collins was stopped midcourt, and in triple coverage with lots of contact, no fouls called. After the turnover, Collins was whistled for fouling Elijah Olaniyi, who hit a pair of free throws to cut the USF lead to 2, 76-74. Xavier Casteneda made a foul shot of his own to bring the score to 77-74 with 31 seconds left in the period. On the next possession, Jaron Cornish made a layup to get the Seawolves within one point, 77-76.

With 13 seconds left in the overtime, Collins made two free throws to put the Bulls up 81-78. Cornish would make a free throw to bring the gap to 2, 81-79, but Stony Brook had run out of time. Collins was sent to the free throw line with two seconds to go, making the first one. Cornish got the rebound on the second, but his desperation full-court shot fell short of the goal. The final score was 82-79 in one of the biggest comebacks in USF program history.

“That’s a heck of a team we played tonight,” said USF head coach, Brian Gregory, after the game.

“Sometimes, you don’t realize how many good teams are out there. And, we played some good ones in non-conference. We played a couple of teams that are obviously playing in the NCAA tournament. And, they’re as good as any other team we’ve played. They’re really good.”

Considering the historic deficit the Bulls overcame, it was impossible to talk about the game without addressing what happened in the first half.

“On our side, I’m as surprised as anyone in the arena the way we played in the first half,” said Gregory. “Guys have been very, very good in practice, excited about playing.”

Confusion aside, Gregory had praise for his team.

“Give our guys credit,” said Gregory. “I’m as proud of that team as any other team I’ve coached, been a part of. The way they responded. We were dead, we were flat-lined, and they sucked it up and figured out a way to get it done.”

One of the biggest questions the media had is what happened at halftime.

“I was walking through the tunnel at halftime, and a fan said, ‘hey coach, that’s embarrassing’,” said Gregory. “And, you know what? He was right. He was right. One thing is, all those games last year, no one ever said that to me. Because, we’ve started to raise what people expect. And that’s fine. I’m okay with that.

“The first thing I told my guys was that. And, we got a prideful group. We’ve got a group that believes in this school, believes in what we’re building and does not want to do that. They showed it in the second half.”

Gregory got emotional describing the team, saying, “Tough man. We’re tough. We’re not great, but we are tough.”

Collins had a monster day for the Bulls, scoring 31 points with five rebounds and five assists. Alexis Yetna scored 15 points and pulled down 14 rebounds. Michael Durr was the third Bull to score in double digits, scoring 13 poings and going 5-5 from the free throw line.

Cornish was the star for the Seawolves, with 21 points and 12 rebounds. Akwasi Yeboah sccored 19 points, second on the team. Olaniyi and Latimer were the other two Stony Brook players to score more than ten, with 13 and 14 points, respectively.

The comeback is tied for the 15th greatest deficit overcome by any NCAA basketball team. Incidentally, if they had come back by one more point, they would have tied with a record comeback that came at USF’s expense versus VCU in 1993 (26 points, 95-91 OT). USF’s athletic department was not able to confirm that it was the biggest comeback in USF basketball history, but the NCAA does not list any bigger comebacks for USF.

The Bulls will advance in the CBI tournament with the win and will host Utah Valley on Monday, March 25th. Tip-off for that game is set for 7:00 PM.