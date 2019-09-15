Football Recruiting | Join us | Refer a friend | YouTube | Twitter

The University of South Florida Bulls ran all over the Bulldogs of South Carolina State on Saturday, by a score of 55-16. The Bulls got rolling early and didn’t let off until the final play of the game, seemingly expressing all of the frustration of an eight game losing streak in four quarters of play against their FCS foes.

The Bulls went with a different starter at quarterback after the offense struggled to score points in their first two games under season starter, Blake Barnett. Freshman quarterback, Jordan McCloud, was the starter in the first quarter of play. The first two USF possessions were quick three-and-outs.

SCSU, for their part, scored on their second drive of the game. After beginning on their own 20 yard line, passes of 21 and 28 yards from Tyrece Nick to Will Vereen got them into USF territory. They would convert a couple of first downs, but their drive ultimately stalled on the USF four yard line. They opted to kick the field goal and took an early 3-0 lead.

USF got things going on the subsequent drive. A ten yard run by Jordan Cronkrite on first down and a 13 yard scramble by McCloud got the Bulls into Bulldog territory. Two plays later, McCloud connected with Johnny Ford for a 42 yard touchdown. As quickly as they fell behind, the Bulls took a 7-3 lead with a little more than five minutes remaining in the first quarter.

Late in the period, SCSU punts from deep in their own territory to their own 35 yard line. After an incomplete pass on first down, McCloud took the ball for a 31 yard run down to the SCSU four yard line. They were unable to punch it in, but opted for a field goal from the three, which put them up 10-3 with over 14 minutes left in the half.

Later in the second quarter, Nick is sacked for a six yard loss and a fumble. The fumble was recovered by Greg Reaves for the Bulls, who took over on the SCSU 23. Two plays later, McCloud connected with tight end, Mitchell Wilcox for his first touchdown of the season and a program record-breaking seventh career touchdown for a tight end. With less than ten minutes to go in the half, the Bulls led 17-3.

The Bulls weren’t done scoring in the first half. With about half of a minute remaining in the period, McCloud ran for a nine yard touchdown, putting the Bulls up 24-3, a lead they would take into halftime as SCSU ran out the clock.

The Bulldogs were set to receive the football in the second half and did so from their own 35, after a touchback. After driving deep into USF territory, Nick’s pass was intercepted by Nick Roberts and returned 62 yards to the SCSU 32 yard line. On the very next play, Ford took a handoff or a 32 yard touchdown run to put the Bulls up 31-3.

Those two plays typify what the second half was like. The Bulldogs would score again, on the next drive, in fact, but they simply could not keep up with USF. Datron James gave SCSU their first touchdown on an eight yard run midway through the third quarter. But USF would kick a field goal with 3:01 on the clock and McCloud would connect with Mitchell Wilcox for a 10 yard touchdown with less than a minute remaining in the quarter to go up 41-9.

The fourth quarter was more of the same. McCloud ran 3 yards for a touchdown to open the period with a 48-9 score and Barnett would find Terrence Horne for a four yard touchdown to go up 55-16 for the final score. The Bulldogs, who brought in Corey Fields at quarterback to replace Nick, scored their second touchdown of the game when Fields found De’Montre Burroughs for a 34 yard touchdown pass with under ten minutes to go.

After the game, USF football head coach, Charlie Strong, was asked about how McCloud has handled his first start.

“He doesn’t get fazed by a lot, even when they’re bringing pressure,” said Strong. “He’ll sit in there, and if it breaks down, he’ll scramble. He has that quiet confidence about himself. Nothing fazes him.”

When Strong was asked about the importance of winning big as opposed to just winning, Strong said, ”We just needed a win. You’re right, you didn’t want it to be close because you still would have felt like we didn’t play well. It’s something to build on.

That building means room for improvement.

“Even though we may have won by such a large number, they had drives out there, we were able to stop them, but they still drove the ball on us. So, we still have got issues that we need to clean up.”

Those drives were made possible in part by the ability of the Bulldogs’ receivers to make plays.

“Those receivers were 6-4, 6-5,” said Strong. “They’re probably the best group of receivers we’ll see all year long.”

Strong was asked about limited Patrick Macon’s limited playing time. Macon missed the first half due to a targeting call in the Georgia Tech game, but still did not play much in the second half. Andrew Mims started for Macon.

“Mims has been a solid player for us and Mims is a good football player. If you watch our special teams, he makes a lot of plays for us. Him and Brock, they make a ton of tackles for us in the kicking game. So, with him going in there, it didn’t faze us. We knew what he can do and he went in and played.

“Even when (Macon) came back, I said, ‘I should have left you in the locker room and let Mims keep playing.’ Because, I think, once you get in to the rhythm of the game, it’s hard to like come in at half, when you haven’t played in the first half, and get really going.

“And, it was hard for him to do that. So, it was good to just stay with Mims, and let Mims play this game and finish it up.”

While the team is happy to finally get a win, Strong acknowledged they still aren’t where they need to be.

“We got to do a better job stopping the run,” said Strong. “We allowed the quarterback to get loose on us sometimes. We’ve got to be able to get him on the ground. Third down got us some tonight. When we get into third down, we’ve got to get off the field.

“We’re need to get better to go beat SMU.”

SMU is next up for the Bulls, after their weekend off. The Mustangs are 3-0, but those wins came against two Sunbelt teams and a Conference USA team.

In McCloud’s debut as a starter, he accounted for 217 passing yards and three passing touchdowns. On the ground, he rushed for the second best total on the team, 56 yards and two more touchdowns. His five touchdown performance is the second best freshman debut in program history. Only Marquel Blackwell, who had six touchdowns against Southern Utah back in 2001, had more.

Ford, who missed the Wisconsin game but declined to discuss in postgame interviews, finally had the breakout game that coaches have been promising. He caught passes for 100 yards and a touchdown, with a long of 52 yards. He also ran the ball three times for 37 yards and a score.

Cronkrite who was shaken up early in the game, saw limited action. In to replace him for the duration of the game was Kelly Joiner, who had a long run of 51 yards and averaged 5.3 yards per carry.

Mims, whom Strong spoke of during the postgame press conference, led the team with six tackles and a tackle for loss. Roberts and Trey Laing were second with five apiece, with Roberts logging an interception and a tackle for loss. Mekhi LaPointe and Vincent Davis made the other two picks.

The Bulls set a program record with eight turnovers gained in the game. Five of those turnovers were via fumbles, which set a new program record for fumbles recovered by the team. Tyrik Jones, Devin Studstill, Kirk Livingstone, K.J. Sails, and Greg Reaves accounted for the five fumbles.

The next game action for the Bulls will be when SMU visits on September 28th at Raymond James Stadium. Television coverage and game times are still to be announced.

