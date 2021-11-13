USF Bulls can't keep up with Cincinnati Bearcats, fall 45-28

The #2 University of Cincinnati Bearcats held off the University of South Florida Bulls, 45-28 on Friday. The Bulls gave the Bearcats a good fight, staging a comeback in the second half to come within ten points late in the fourth quarter, but turnovers gave the Bearcats the advantage in the end.

In the first quarter of play, it was the Bulls who were the first to score. Christian Williams intercepted Cincinnati’s Desmond Ridder and returned the catch 61 yards to the Bearcats’ two yard line, where he was pushed out of bounds. Jaren Mangham would run the final two yards to score his 14 touchdown of the season, putting the Bulls up 7-0.

Cincinnati would even up the score on their next possession. Passes of 14 and 15 yard gains by Tre Tucker and Charles McClelland helped the Bearcats get into USF territory, where Ryan Montgomery capped off the drive with a 12 yard touchdown run. The score was 7-7 with less than three minutes remaining in the first quarter.

The Bearcats would score again on their next drive, on a 13 yard run by Ridder. An 18 yard run by Ethan Wright and an 11 yard pass to Jadon Thompson helped set up Ridder’s touchdown. With less than ten minutes to go in the half, the Bearcats were up 14-7.

USF would start their next drive on their 25 yard line. After two running plays for short gain, USF quarterback, Timmy McClain attempted a pass, only to be intercepted by Ahmad Gardner at the USF 34 yard line. That interception set up Cincinnati’s next touchdown, a five yard touchdown catch by Tucker to extend the Bearcats lead to 21-7.

At the end of the half, Cincinnati would score again, this time a 27 yard field goal as time expired. The Bearcats benefitted from a very short field due to a nine yard punt on the previous USF drive, which resulted in Cincinnati beginning their drive on the Cincinnati 45 yard line. At halftime, the Bearcats had a 24-7 lead.

The Bearcats got the ball first in the second half and capitalized to go up 31-7 on a 21 yard touchdown catch by Josh Whyle. An unsportsmanlike conduct penalty against USF for 15 yards and a 12 yard pass to Alex Pierce got the Bearcats into scoring position. With under 12 minutes to go in the third quarter, Cincinnati led 31-7.

The Bulls would stage a comeback on their next two possessions, cutting the Bearcats lead to 31-21 before the end of the third quarter. With over six minutes to go in the period, Mangham scored his 15th touchdown of the season on a one yard run to get USF to 14 points. The Bulls’ defense then forced Cincinnati to punt on their next drive, setting up USF on their own 20 yard line. That’s where McClain connected with his high school teammate, Jimmy Horn Jr. for an 80 yard touchdown.

Going into the fourth quarter with a ten point lead, the Bearcats scored again to extend their lead to 38-21. This time, it was Wright for a one yard touchdown run. Leonard Taylor caught a 16 yard pass and Michael Young caught a 15 yard pass to move the chains down the field. A 15 yard scramble by Ridder also contributed to the touchdown.

On the subsequent kickoff, Omarion Dollison fumbled the return, which was recovered by McClelland and returned to the USF 22 yard line. Six plays later, Wright fumbled the football, which was recovered by Dwayne Boyles for USF, who took over on their two yard line. Several plays later, McClain would score on a two yard touchdown run to get it back within ten, 38-28, Cincinnati.

The Bulls would get another chance to score late in the game. The began the drive on their seven yard line and move out to their 37, where McClain’s pass was intercepted by Deshawn Pace. Pace returned the pick 28 yards to the USF 20 yard line. On the first play of the next possession, Montgomery ran 55 yards to the end zone, putting Cincinnati up 45-28, the final score.

USF head football coach, Jeff Scott, talked to the media after the game.

“My biggest takeaway,” said Scott, “obviously I’m disappointed we didn’t win the game. We didn’t play well enough to win the game. Ultimately, the room for error is very small when you’re playing a top five team like we did today. We knew that. We made too many mistakes.”

He was able to find bright spots in the loss, however.

“What I’m going to take from this game,” said Scott, “our guys having their backs against the wall, at the three, they’re up, I think at that point, 17. So, a touchdown pretty much puts the game away. Go up, 24, game over, pretty much.

“First and goal at the three, against the #2 team in the country, and again, our guys fought, four straight plays. Held them out, got the ball at the two yard line, and offense went 98 yards against the #3 defense in the country.”

Scott spoke to how the team is enduring despite not winning.

“I’m just proud of how this group continues to fight, continues to play,” he said. “And, eventually, that’s going to pay off for us. The common thing is to fold it in, to start pointing fingers, ‘woe is me’ and these guys refuse to do that. So, we’re going to learn from it, and then we’ve got to move on.”

Senior Night was celebrated in the game, and Scott was asked by the absence of some seniors from that celebration. He became very emotional in his response.

“Each year, we need to bring in 20, 25 guys,” said Scott. “So, then you look at your seniors that should be done, but because of a COVID year they have an extra year and you have to make decisions on which ones you’re going to give an opportunity to come back.

“And, for us, its kind of the guys that are playing, starters or second team guys. Those are the guys we want to invite back. There’s 16 of those guys. There’s 16 of those guys I met with on Monday to talk about Senior Day. To give them an opportunity to see if this was going to be it for them or if they want to come back for another year.

“Honestly, going into it, kind of telling the staff, ‘I’ll bet eight of these guys will come back. Eight of these guys have been around here a long time, been a lot of tough seasons and that and they’re ready to get on with their life. And, 16 out of 16 told me they are coming back.

“And, they said they believe in what we’re doing and there’s no way in the world they’re going to leave and be somewhere else next year watching us on TV take off. And, for me, that’s the biggest confirmation that we’re on our way. And the message from them was exactly the same. Every single one, the same response. They’re here, they want to be here for next year. They know we’re close and they’re committed to that. “

Ridder finished with 304 passing yards and two touchdowns. He also threw the one interception. Montgomery was Cincinnati’s top rusher with 72 yards and two touchdowns. Whyle was the top receiver with 61 yards and a touchdown.

For the Bulls, McClain passed for 245 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Mangham was the top rusher with 53 yards and two touchdowns. His 15th touchdown ties Marlon Mack’s second place season record for touchdowns in a season. Horn was the top receiver with 108 yards and a touchdown.

Cincinnati is now a perfect 10-0 (6-0) and will face a tough SMU team next week. That’s a Saturday game with no scheduled time as of press time.

The Bulls drop to 2-8 (1-5) and will pay a visit to Tulane in week. That’s a noon kickoff on Saturday, with broadcast available on ESPN+.