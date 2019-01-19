



TAMPA –

The University of South Florida Bulls were strong, but not strong enough to get the upset against the #21 / #17 University of Houston Cougars, losing 69-60 at the Yuengling Center on Saturday. The Bulls had their runs and made the game competitive, but Houston had control for most of the game.

Houston was the first to score in the game, taking a 1-0 lead off a Fabian White Jr. free throw. A layup by David Collins would give the Bulls a 2-1 advantage 11 seconds later. From there, Houston would go on a 7-1 run, to which USF responded with a 5-0 run of their own to tie the game at 8 with 12:53 remaining in the half. The Cougars scored the next seven to get their biggest lead of the half, 15-8. USF answered with an 11-4 run to tie the game at 19 with just under six minutes on the first half clock. Houston would take control for the remainder, taking a ten-point, 35-25 lead into the break.

The Cougars came out strong in the second half, extending their lead to 16 in the first five minutes of play to lead 47-31. USF would score the next 11 points to get within four, 47-43, with 10:43 to go, but that would be as close as they would for the duration.

The game featured 62 fouls, 33 of which were against the Cougars. While the Bulls had more trips to the free throw line, they were outshot by Houston, 80% to 66%. Houston’s biggest advantage, more than enough to make the difference in the game, was points in the paint, which they led 30-16. Most other statistics were very close, other than shooting percentage, where the Bulls were just 32% from the field.

Three Cougars were in double-digit scoring, led by Breaon Brady, with 13 points and nine rebounds. Armoni Brooks and Nate Hinton round out the top three with 11 and ten points, respectively.

Collins was the points leader for the Bulls, finishing with 23. Alexis Yetna finished with 12 points, going a perfect 6-6 from the free throw line.

After the game, USF head basketball coach, Brian Gregory, spoke to the press.

“That team we played tonight is really, really good,” said Gregory. “With that being said, I thought we did some good things, but not good enough to beat a team like that. It’s hard to have the turnovers that we had in the backcourt, it’s hard to have some quality looks and not be able to make any of them.

“I thought we fought pretty hard, but that team got every 50-50 ball tonight. I’m not sure it’s that we weren’t playing hard, but they play at a whole other level. And, that’s why they’re good.”

Houston head basketball coach, Kelvin Sampson, also spoke to the media. He had positive things to say about where the USF program is under Gregory.

“Brian’s done a great job with this program,” said Sampson. “It’s our fifth year coming here. Best crowd. It was a really good environment tonight. I can’t say enough about the job Brian’s done. His kids play hard. They compete. They play the right way.”

Sampson was also asked about the depth of the American Athletic Conference.

“That’s a really good question,” said Sampson. “It really is. I was watching Brian’s team. Brian’s a good friend of mine. I’ve known Brian for decades. I can’t tell you how proud I am of the job he’s done here. He’s done great. But, they could easily have beat Temple.

“Nothing against Temple, but that was a winnable game. And, so was the Tulsa game. And, instead of being 2-3, they could be 4-1 maybe. Could be. Not should, could.

“But, you look around this league, Greg Marshall, excellent coach. Mick Cronin excellent coach. Brian Gregory excellent coach. That’s the thing that’s made this league good. I applaud the athletic directors. There’s excellent coaches almost at every school. Well, there is at every school. And, that’s why this league will continue to get better.”

With the win, the Cougars are now 18-1 (5-1). They will host ECU on Wednesday, January 23 at 7:00 PM. That game can be viewed on ESPN3.

The Bulls drop to 12-6 (2-4) with the loss. They will look to rebound against Wichita State on Tuesday, January 22nd. Tipoff for that game is 8:00 PM. Television coverage will be with CBS Sports Network.