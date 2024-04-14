USF beats out Western Kentucky for in-state DE Brooks Williams
South Florida added another piece of the 2025 class on Sunday, landing the commitment of St. Lucie (Fla.) West Centennial defensive end Brooks Williams. Williams committed during an unofficial visit on Saturday for the annual spring game and made his commitment public on Sunday afternoon.
Visiting for the spring game in Corbett Stadium overwhelmed Williams and made him go ahead and commit.
"When I was at the spring game the atmosphere of the game was unlike anything I have been a part of and it was something I wanted to be a part of," he told Bulls Insider. "When I committed Coach Golesh jumped up and yelled down the hall that I committed. Everyone was very excited."
Getting to see defensive line coach and area recruiter Kevin Patrick was also a big selling point for Williams and the two have been building up a bond.
"My relationship with Coach Patrick is great. I love Coach Patrick and he is definitely the guy that I want to develop my body and my personality all around," he said.
Williams' family also were caught up in the emotion of his decision and were very excited about his commitment.
"My family are all excited. They all think it was the best decision for me," he said. "It feels good and I'm very proud and happy to be a Bull."
Currently unrated, Williams chose the Bulls over other offers from Western Kentucky and Morgan State.