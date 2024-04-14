South Florida added another piece of the 2025 class on Sunday, landing the commitment of St. Lucie (Fla.) West Centennial defensive end Brooks Williams. Williams committed during an unofficial visit on Saturday for the annual spring game and made his commitment public on Sunday afternoon.

Visiting for the spring game in Corbett Stadium overwhelmed Williams and made him go ahead and commit.

"When I was at the spring game the atmosphere of the game was unlike anything I have been a part of and it was something I wanted to be a part of," he told Bulls Insider. "When I committed Coach Golesh jumped up and yelled down the hall that I committed. Everyone was very excited."