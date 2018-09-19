The Bulls non-conference schedule was revealed in July , today the Bulls 18-game 2019 American Athletic Conference schedule was announced.

The final pieces of South Florida’s basketball schedule are coming together.

Second-year head coach Brian Gregory and the Bulls will be seen on national television in all 18 games thanks to The American’s partnership with ESPN and CBS Sports Network.

USF opens conference play on January 2 in the Yuengling Center against UConn. They travel to Tulsa on January 5 then return home on January 9 to face Tulane.

The War on I-4 games will be February 13 at UCF and February 27 in Tampa.

Two of the Bulls final three regular season games will be on the road, at UConn and at Tulane before returning home for senior day March 10 against SMU.

South Florida finished last season with back-to-back conference wins to finish 3-15 in league play. It marked the first time USF had won back-to-back conference games since February 2016.