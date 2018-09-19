Ticker
2018-09-19 football

USF Basketball 2019 Conference Schedule Dates Announced

Russ Wood • RunningtheBulls.com
Senior Writer

The final pieces of South Florida’s basketball schedule are coming together.

The Bulls non-conference schedule was revealed in July, today the Bulls 18-game 2019 American Athletic Conference schedule was announced.

Nhejesqr7jzqiephgdca
Photo by Russ Wood

Second-year head coach Brian Gregory and the Bulls will be seen on national television in all 18 games thanks to The American’s partnership with ESPN and CBS Sports Network.

USF opens conference play on January 2 in the Yuengling Center against UConn. They travel to Tulsa on January 5 then return home on January 9 to face Tulane.

The War on I-4 games will be February 13 at UCF and February 27 in Tampa.

Two of the Bulls final three regular season games will be on the road, at UConn and at Tulane before returning home for senior day March 10 against SMU.

South Florida finished last season with back-to-back conference wins to finish 3-15 in league play. It marked the first time USF had won back-to-back conference games since February 2016.

Table Name
Date Opponent Location Network

Wed. Jan. 2

vs. UConn

Yuengling Center

CBSSN

Sat. Jan. 5

at Tulsa

Tulsa, Okla.

ESPNU

Wed. Jan. 9

vs. Tulane

Yuengling Center

ESPN3

Sat. Jan. 12

at Temple

Philadelphia, PA

ESPNU

Tues. Jan. 15

at Cincinnati

Cincinnati, OH

ESPNEWS

Sat. Jan. 19

vs. Houston

Yuengling Center

ESPNU

Tues. Jan. 22

vs. Wichita State

Yuengling Center

CBSSN

Sat. Jan. 26

at ECU

Greenville, NC

ESPNU

Sat. Feb. 2

vs. Memphis

Yuengling Center

ESPN2 or ESPNU

Thur. Feb. 7

at SMU

Dallas, TX

ESPN2 or ESPNU

Sun. Feb. 10

vs. ECU

Yuengling Center

ESPN3

Wed. Feb. 13

at UCF

Orlando, FL

ESPNEWS

Sat. Feb. 16

vs. Temple

Yuengling Center

ESPN2 or ESPNU

Sat. Feb. 23

at Houston

Houston, TX

ESPN2 or ESPNU

Wed. Feb. 27

vs. UCF

Yuengling Center

ESPN3

Sun. Mar. 3

at UConn

Storrs, Conn

CBSSN

Wed. Mar. 6

at Tulane

New Orleans, LA

ESPN3

Sun. Mar. 10

vs. SMU

Yuengling Center

ESPNU
{{ article.author_name }}