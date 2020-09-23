BullsInsider - USF at FAU football game postponed

Earlier Wednesday, "out of an abundance of caution", USF paused on-field activity and postponed the regularly scheduled media availabilities of Charlie Weiss and Glenn Spencer. That decision was made in the wake of an outbreak of positive test results for the novel coronavirus at Notre Dame, the Bulls previous opponent.

The South Florida at Florida Atlantic football game scheduled for this Saturday, Sept. 26 in Boca Raton has been postponed by joint agreement of the schools due to issues involving the novel coronavirus. The American Athletic Conference and Conference USA have been notified of the postponement and the process of reviewing potential dates to reschedule the contest has begun.



“With the health and safety of our student-athletes and staff as well as mitigating the spread of the virus as our primary concern, given the outbreak among team members of our most recent opponent and subsequent contract tracing within our team, postponement of this Saturday’s game at FAU is the right thing to do,” USF Vice President of Athletics Michael Kelly said. “We were aware going into this season and have seen across the country that dealing with COVID-19 and taking the necessary precautions to mitigate its spread will present ongoing challenges. We are prepared to deal with those challenges and move forward in a safe manner. We will resume on-field team activities once our medical professionals are comfortable with us doing so and will work in good faith with FAU to identify a future date to reschedule the game.”