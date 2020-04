The 2019 season should've been the final college season for Wofford defensive lineman Thad Mangum, but an injury shut down his season after one game and he now has a chance to play a fifth and final season at USF.

Mangum is a South Carolina native who played in 37 games in his college career including 14 starts with seven career sacks. He will add some size and depth at defensive tackle for the Bulls for 2020.