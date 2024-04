South Florida added another key piece for the 2024 offense with the commitment of former Colorado offensive lineman Jack Wilty on Monday following a weekend official visit to Tampa.

The Iowa native began his career at Northern Illinois before transferring to Iowa Central CC for a JUCO season in 2022 and then onward to Colorado last year to play for the Buffs. He played in all 12 games for the Buffalos playing left guard and right guard in six games recording 146 snaps with the majority of his action coming in the season opener at TCU and in week nine against UCLA. He was a regular on the PAT/FG unit as well.

Wilty comes to Tampa with two years of eligibility remaining.