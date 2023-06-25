"Everything just felt right and I felt at home, especially with the coaches," Gill told Bulls Insider. "I feel like USF could be a great program."

South Florida tapped into the Miami high school market to land edge rusher Damien Gill from Killian HS on Sunday. Gill took an official visit to Tampa over the weekend and he knew USF was the move for him.

USF head coach Alex Golesh and defensive line coach Kevin Patrick were very excited about Gill deciding to commit to the Bulls.

"They were excited especially after they have been recruiting me for a minute now," he said. "Everybody was excited I committed."

Patrick has taken the lead on recruiting Gill since he returned to Tampa in the winter. The pair previously met during Patrick's stint at FAU.

"Coach Patrick and my relationship is one of a kind because I've known him for almost two years now. We go back to when he was coaching at FAU so we know each other pretty well now," he said.

Gill also experienced the full green carpet treatment during his official visit over the weekend.

"Everything went well on the OV. My favorite part was the training facility and seeing the school," he said.