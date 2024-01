USF coaches wanted Jones HS (Fla.) three-star corner James Chenault to sign early with the Bulls, but the patience showed by the staff will pay off in the second signing period as the talented defender verbally committed to the Bulls on Monday a few weeks before the second signing window.

Chenault was a standout corner in Florida as a senior recording five interceptions He will help bolster a rebuilding secondary under new cornerbacks coach DeMarcus Van Dyke and returning safeties coach James Rowe under second-year coordinator Todd Orlando.