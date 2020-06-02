Since we’ve been in an NCAA Dead Period since mid-March we did not have an opportunity to evaluate players in grassroots circuit games so, with a few exceptions, there isn’t too much change since we last compiled rankings in mid-January.

The updated Rivals150 for the 2021 was released today and there was lots of movement for USF targets.

The most significant mover among prospects with an offer from the Bulls is Lee (Jacksonville) High School forward Alex Fudge who rocketed from No. 67 to No. 37. Fudge averaged 16.0 points, 9.9 rebounds and 3.0 blocks per game and led his team to the 5A Regional Finals. USF offered Fudge in mid-June last year but seem to have faded, of late, in his recruitment.

Oak Ride (Orlando) High School forward Michael James moved up from No. 75 to No. 71. James led his team to the 8A semifinals where the Pioneers lost in overtime to the eventual state champions. James played all 32 minutes of regulation scoring 27 points on 12 field goal attempts. He sustained a leg injury at the end of regulation that kept him sidelined in overtime. James is still in steady contact with USF but since his season ended James has added offers from Cincinnati, St. John’s, Virginia Tech, N.C. State, Alabama, Arkansas, Louisville and TCU.

Lynn Kidd dipped a little from No. 113 to No. 116. The Alabama native, played sparingly in his junior season at IMG (Bradenton) Academy after having a starting role at The Rock (Gainesville) School as a sophomore. Kidd, can make an open jumpers out to high school three-point arc, has nice touch in the paint, good mobility for a 6-foot-9, 220-pounder. USF recently did a virtual in-home with Kidd.

D’Marco Dunn, out of Westover (Fayetteville, N.C.) High School made his Rivals150 debut at No. 78. The Bulls offered Dunn just over a month ago. Since then the Tucson, Arizona native has attracted offers from Marquette, Xavier, Texas, Clemson, Maryland, North Carolina, Wake Forest, Louisville and Arizona. You may read our profile of Dunn HERE.

Also making his Rivals150 debut is Heritage (Wake, Forest, NC) High School shooting guard Lucas Taylor at No. 132. The Bulls offered Taylor three weeks ago and since then Xavier, Murray State and Marquette have jumped into the mix. Taylor averaged 21.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.6 steals this season while earning first team All-Conference and first team All-District honors. He also connected on 40 percent of his three-point attempts. Of all of the schools to offer Taylor, he told BullsInsider.com that USF is “one of the ones for sure” that he wants to visit.

Ramses Melendez (No. 131) and Trey Moss (No. 140) dropped out of the Rivals150

To view the full Rivals150 rankings for the 2021 class please click HERE.