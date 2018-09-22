TAMPA -



The University of South Florida Bulls hold of the East Carolina University Pirates, 20-13 on Saturday night. The pesky Pirates hung around a lot longer than the Bulls would have liked, taking a 13-13 tie into the fourth quarter. As has become their modus operandi, USF staged a fourth quarter stand that held off their challengers, who had spent the past two weeks in Orlando, avoiding Hurricane Florence.

IT WAS OVER WHEN

Late in the fourth quarter, after the Bulls had posted a 20-13 lead, ECU got the ball back with just over two minutes on the clock. With first and ten on the ECU 23, Pirates’ quarterback, Reid Herring, had his pass intercepted by USF freshman safety, Nick Roberts, on the ECU 44 yard line. The Pirates had no remaining timeouts and the Bulls were able to run out the clock in victory formation.

THE STAR OF THE GAME

The star of the game has to be the USF defense. They effectively contained an offense that bested the Bulls’ offense on first downs, 24-9, yet kept the scoring to just 13 points. Allowing more than 400 yards but keeping the Pirates to just one touchdown was an impressive feat.

STATISCALLY SPEAKING

Nine first downs. The Bulls were able to pull out a victory with three touchdowns and only nine first downs in the entire game.

WHAT A PLAY

Early in the fourth quarter, when the game was still tied at 13, the Bulls began a drive deep in their own territory. A 13 yard pass to Deangelo Antoine on first down and a two yard run by Jordan Cronkite on second down set up a second and eight on the Bulls 20 yard line. Cronkite took the handoff from Barnett 80 yards for the go-ahead touchdown.

THE BOTTOM LINE

This is the third time in as many weeks that the Bulls pulled of a win that took fourth quarter heroics. The wins against Illinois and Georgia Tech forced them to come from behind for the win. The Bulls have now scored 46 unanswered points in the fourth quarter of the past three games.

The undefeated season hasn’t come easy for the Bulls. They have a handful of injured players, with varying severity. Trevon Sands, Duran Bell Jr. Elijah Mack, Dave Small, Ryeshene Bronson, and Terrence Horne all missed the game due to injury. Tight end, Mitchell Wilcox, was forced to leave the game due to injury, as well.

The upcoming bye week will give USF a chance to heal up. They’ll head to UMass for their next matchup on October 6th. That game is not currently scheduled for television.