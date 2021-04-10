 UNC Wilmington’s Jake Boggs is transferring to South Florida
{{ timeAgo('2021-04-10 14:26:52 -0500') }} basketball Edit

UNC Wilmington’s Jake Boggs is transferring to South Florida

Russ Wood • BullsInsider
Senior Writer
@RussHoops

TAMPA, Fla. (APR. 10, 2021) -- UNC Wilmington guard Jake Boggs plans to transfer to South Florida. The 6-foot-9, 190-pound forward made the announcement in a social media post on Saturday.

Boggs chose USF over a final group that included Loyola-Chicago and Virginia Commonwealth.

The Monroe, N.C. native joins University of Denver transfer Sam Hines Jr. and George Mason University wing Javon Greene, JuCo forward D.J. Patrick (Triton College) and Windermere High School point guard Trey Moss newcomers to the Bulls 2021-2022 roster.

UNC Wilmington forward Jake Boggs (5), seen here in a game against North Carolina, will transfer to South Florida (John Crouch - UNC Wilmington Athletics)
