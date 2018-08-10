The Latest: When it comes to under the radar prospects in South Florida, nobody fits the bill better than Hallandale Beach, Fla. defensive back Rashaud Pratt. The long, lean cornerback turned heads over the summer at several camps, including impressive performances at in-state schools UCF and USF. Rivals.com caught up with Pratt at the recent Miami Dolphins High School Media Day to get the latest on his recruitment.

In His Words: "I went to a few camps this summer and had some fun visiting and stuff. I want to make a decision soon."

USF: "It was a pretty good visit. I got a chance to talk with the coaches and we went over how I did in one-on-ones and seven-on-seven and they gave me some good feedback. They really like my size and my versatility. They think I can play a few positions for them, whether it's corner or safety. I talked to Coach Strong and I think he's a wonderful coach and we would get along pretty well if I went up there. I really liked the competitive nature of the camp and how he and the other coaches interacted with the players. Coach Blue Adams. I love that man. He just pushes me to do better. We talked afterward and we have been talking since. All I can say is I love that dude."

UCF: " I’m getting to know the new staff. It was good visiting and seeing campus. It felt like home too. It was a good experience. I liked their campus. It’s a big place. I know a couple of players up there too. I want to get back for an official visit so I can see it more. They had a really good season last year and put some guys in the NFL so we'll see if they can do it again this year."