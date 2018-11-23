Tampa, FLA --

The University of Central Florida Knights remain perfect at 11-0, handily beating the University of South Florida Bulls, 38-10. The Knights were running away from the Bulls even after losing their star quarterback, McKenzie Milton to injury early in the game.



The first half was a relatively competitive game, with no hints of the blowout to come. Neither team would get on the scoreboard until the final minute of the first quarter when Milton completed a 14 yard touchdown pass Gabriel Davis. The drive began on the UCF three yard line with just over three minutes remaining in the quarter. A 15 yard run by Adrian Killins and a 38 yard catch by Davis would help get the Knights into the red zone. This 97 yard drive was the longest drive of the Knights’ season. At the end of the first period of play, UCF led 7-0.

The next possession for the Bulls ended in a turnover on downs. They had started at their own 24 yard line and worked their way down to the UCF 35, where they faced a fourth and 2. They failed to convert and UCF took over on their own 35 yard line.

The Knights were able to march down the field into USF territory without issue, before their own drive stalled on the Bull’s 25. With third and seven on the USF 30, Milton ran the ball to his right. As he was tackled, he suffered a severe leg injury that forced him out of the game. Darriel Mack came in to relieve Milton. Facing a fourth and two of their own, they opted to kick a field goal and take a 10-0 lead.

Four possessions later, the Knights would extend their lead. Killins would run for 21 yards on first down, followed by two short runs on the following two plays. Facing third and one on the USF 40 yard line, Greg McCrae took a handoff the entire distance, giving UCF a 17-0 lead with just over five minutes to go in the first half.

The Bulls would finally get on the scoreboard with a 25 yard field goal by Coby Weiss from the UCF eight yard line. Johnny Ford had runs of 11, 18, and 38 yards that contributed to the field goal. USF trailed 17-3 with just over three minutes remaining in the half.

Neither team would on their first two possessions of the third quarter. On their third drive, the Bulls would finally add a touchdown to their score. Oladokun found a wide-open Ford running towards the end zone for a 34 yard touchdown reception. Duran Bell Jr. had two rushes for 11 yards each and one for 12 yards that contributed to the drive. With 1:15 left in the third quarter, the Knights’ lead had been trimmed to 17-10.

The Bulls would not score again in the game, but UCF would find the end zone three more times. McCrae would run for a 39 yard touchdown in the final seconds of the third quarter to put the Knights up 24-10, and then again for a 31 yard touchdown to give them a 31-10 lead with just over nine minutes in the game. McCrae’s 31 yard touchdown run was set up in part by a 47 yard pass to Dredrick Snelson. The 39 yarder came after good field position due to an out-of-bounds kick penalty started the Knights on their own 37 yard line.

The final score of the game came with less than nine minutes to go. Taj McGowan carried the ball on three consecutive plays for gains of 12, 20, and four yards, with the final being for a touchdown. This would give the Knights the 38-10 lead they would finish with.

The Bulls have struggled to stop running games all season. In this game they allowed McRae to run for 181 yards and three touchdowns, the second highest run total of his collegiate career. McGowan, Killins, and Mack joined McRae to combine for a team total of 391 rushing yards.

The Knights were limited in their passing game mostly due to the injury to Milton, who would finish with just 86 yards on five completions. Mack, who also had just five completions, did so for a total of 81 yards.

The Bulls alternated quarterbacks in the absence of their normal starter, Blake Barnett, between Chris Oladokun and Brett Kean. Neither had a great day, with Kean passing for 36 yards and a completion percentage of 47% and Oladokun passing for 77 yards and a completion percentage of 58%. Oladokun also had an interception and a passing touchdown.

Ford had a very good day, rushing for 122 yards in addition to his 39 receiving yards and one receiving touchdown. Bell was second on the team with 46 yards on seven attempts for an average of 6.6 yards per carry.

Defensively, Khalid McGee and Greg Reaves combined for 23 total tackles.

After the game, head football coach, Charlie Strong, addressed the media. He opened his remarks by expressing sympathy for Milton and confiding that the two had been able to connect several times over the conference media days, allowing them to build a relationship.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with him (Milton),” said Strong. “I hope he is able to work his way through what is a really tough injury.”

After addressing the Milton injury, Strong did not hold back on his critique of his team.

“We are not a very good football team,” he said. “You look at us, we are very fortunate to win the seven games that we won. In the last five, we can’t score, we can’t stop people, we can’t give up the big plays.”

Strong cited size and speed issues and said that his team is not built like UCF.

“I told our coaches, we got to recruit big players,” said Strong. “You got to recruit speed, guys that can run. You watch that team, that’s a fast football team. They’re a team that is able to get off and run down guys.”

The Knights have now won 24 straight football games in the past two seasons, the best record in the nation. They sit at #8 / #9 in the two major polls and will likely go up as other teams above them lose. For the second straight season, they will face Memphis in the American Athletic Conference championship. If they win that, they will likely be the favorite for a high profile bowl game.

The Bulls finish the season 7-5, their worst record since going 4-8 in 2014. They are bowl eligible, but their five game losing skid has probably lowered their profile to one the less desirable matchups.