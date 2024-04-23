This is the ugly side of recruiting and the transfer portal. Cormani McClain is one of the more talented cornerbacks in recent memory, a five-star player who has length, athleticism, playmaking ability and instincts. He also has what seems like never-ending drama around him. During the recruiting process, McClain committed to Miami but then no-showed at his own early signing day ceremony as a cake waited for him at Lakeland. His own coaches were caught by surprise.

The word was that Colorado coach Deion Sanders convinced the family to hold off on signing so he could recruit McClain since Sanders had just arrived in Boulder. So instead of informing everyone that he wouldn’t be signing that day, McClain decided to just not show up. A few weeks later, Miami’s coaching staff arrived at Lakeland to keep recruiting the five-star cornerback but McClain was not there. He had reportedly taken a secret visit to Colorado, which put in motion his eventual signing with the Buffaloes, but the five-star didn’t inform the Miami coaches. Through his recruitment, McClain was always close with then-Miami assistant position coach DeMarcus Van Dyke and one wonders if Miami just promoted Van Dyke to cornerbacks coach whether McClain would have signed with the Hurricanes. Prior to signing with Colorado, McClain was at the Under Armour All-America Game, walked into the media room and said he wasn’t taking questions. Then answered no questions all week. He was the only player to do that. The five-star later signed with Colorado and that’s when Sanders got what he wished for. Be careful of that.

From Colorado’s side, the idea was five-star Travis Hunter would play one cornerback spot and McClain would have every opportunity to land the starting job on the other side. Sanders, one of the best defensive backs ever, could show McClain the ropes. Sanders’ success and history in the NFL is a big reason why many top recruits went to play for him. It didn’t go well. McClain had a difficult time adjusting to the demands of college - and early in the season when asked why the former five-star wasn’t playing, Sanders laid it out clearly. “Study,” Sanders said. “Prepare. Be on time for meetings. Show up to the darn meetings. Understand what we’re doing as a scheme. Want to play this game. Desire to play this game. Desire to be the best in this game, at practice, in the film room and on your own, free time. You do know that I check film time so if I don’t see that you’d be a fool to put somebody out there unprepared.” McClain ended up playing in nine games but had only 13 tackles and two pass breakups, no interceptions. There were all kinds of stories from him hiding in the bathroom to miss practice to not going to classes to missing meetings or being late for them. Instead of maturing and developing at Colorado, learning from his errors, McClain hit the portal. To his credit, Sanders publicly was incredibly diplomatic and wished the former five-star the best. "I’m always in prayer for our young men, and I want the best for them," Sanders said on a podcast. "I pray to God that he goes to a program that challenges him, as well as hold him accountable and develop him as a young man. "Unfortunately, we weren’t the program that could accomplish that, so preferably he understands that this is the second go-round and get it – go get it, man, because he has a tremendous amount of talent. But he has to want it." McClain has seemingly chosen a different path in recent days. He released a video statement in part saying, "I feel like I just don’t want to play for clicks. I actually want to be involved with a great leading program that’s going to develop players.” His mother on X posted on April 16:

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Hb3R0YSBiZSBzb21ld2hlcmUgd2hlcmUgeW91ciBhcHByZWNpYXRl ZCBhbmQgbm90IGp1c3QgdG9sZXJhdGVkISEhIEdvZCB0YWtlIHRoZSBsZWFk LCB3ZSByaWdodCBiZWhpbmQgeWEg8J+SlTwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEthaXNoYXkg KEBLYWlzaGF5NSkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9LYWlz aGF5NS9zdGF0dXMvMTc4MDMwMDYwMzEyMzUwMzI4NT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5BcHJpbCAxNiwgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3Jp cHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dp ZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8 L2Rpdj4KCg==

Two days later, she posted:

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Db3JtYW5pIGhhcyBubyBvbmUgd29ya2luZyB1bmRlciBoaW0gb3Ig Zm9yIGhpbSwgaGUgJmFtcDsgSSB3aWxsIGJlIGNvbnRhY3RpbmcgdGhlIGNv YWNoZXMgZGlyZWN0bHkhISEgVGhhbmtmdWwgZm9yIGFsbCBvcHBvcnR1bml0 aWVzIPCfjLlBbmQgdG8gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9E ZWlvblNhbmRlcnM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QERlaW9uU2FuZGVy czwvYT4gJmFtcDsgdGhlIGJ1ZmYgbmF0aW9uIPCfpqwgeW91IGd1eXMgYXJl IHN0aWxsIGFwcHJlY2lhdGVkIG5vIG1hdHRlciB3aGF0ISBObyBsb3N0IGxv dmUgaGVyZSEgR29kIGJsZXNzIPCfq7bwn4+9PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgS2Fpc2hh eSAoQEthaXNoYXk1KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0th aXNoYXk1L3N0YXR1cy8xNzgxMTEyODExMTI2Mzk1Mjg3P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPkFwcmlsIDE5LCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNj cmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20v d2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+ CjwvZGl2PgoK