Montverde Academy guard Trae Broadnax had a productive travel season playing with South Carolina based Upward Stars on the adidas Gauntlet circuit. Now, like most prospects in the 2019 class he is in taking official visits and preparing himself for the biggest decision of his young life.

“It’s been pretty good,” Broadnax said of his recruitment. “The schools that I set up visits for would be UNC-Charlotte, South Florida and Florida Gulf Coast. I just came from Georgia Southern last weekend, I'm looking to set up one with Tulane and then a couple schools that have been interested are Marshall, Minnesota. Georgetown and the University of Georgia and that would be about it.”

How did the Georgia Southern visit go?

“Georgia Southern is close to home, just forty five minutes from where I live,” Broadnax said. So. When we talk about being comfortable it doesn't get more comfortable than that. It went well. I liked everything that I saw and you know I’ve been a fan of Georgia Southern football ever since I’ve been little so it was good.”

Bulls’ assistant coach Scott Wagers made the drive to Montverde Academy last Wednesday to see Broadnax.

“He was talking about finding the best situation of academics and basketball,” said Broadnax. “He's told me that the business, which I told him I'm interested in, their business school is top twenty-five in the country. So he was talking about the best fit between academics and basketball. Because Yale was another school that was interested in me so I guess he heard about that so he wanted to talk to me about finding the best fit between basketball and academics and not just having one or the other.”

A Rivals three-star guard, Broadnax listed his current height and weight at 6-foot-4, 185-pounds and sees himself as a point guard at the next level.

“Well coming up my AAU career I've been put at the two a lot,” Broadnax said. “I’ve always seen myself as a one but I’ve been put off the ball during my AAU career because of me being a little bit taller. I feel comfortable with either one.”

Broadnax was the Upward Stars second leading scorer in their 17 game adidas Gauntlet travel team season. He made 45.7 percent of his field goal attempts, including 34.6 percent beyond the arc. He has a high basketball IQ and excelled coming off of ball screens or using screens to get open. According to Synergy Sports Technology statistics, Upward Stars scored at least one point on 53 percent of the possessions when Broadnax was the pick-and-roll ball handler.

RTB REACTION

As the son of a Division I standout, and current Savannah State head coach, Trae and his family know what to expect from the recruiting process. He does not appear in any rush to commit to any school but we don’t expect his recruitment to carry beyond the early signing period in July. USF offered Broadnax in June and he took an unofficial visit that month as well. Georgetown could definitely become a factor if the Hoyas decide to push.