The early signing period for Division I college basketball began today and runs through November 21, one of South Florida’s two verbal commits signed this morning and has faxed his National Letter of Intent (N.L.I.) and fax them to USF today.

Three-star wing Jamir Chaplin, the No. 36 ranked small forward in the 2019 class made it official today by signing his NLI. On Friday, three-star center Brian ‘B.J.’ Mack will sign his NLI when Oak Hill Academy plays in Charlotte, N.C. according to Mack’s father.

At this moment USF’s 2019 recruiting class is tied with SMU for fifth in The American. That is an impressive feat considering it is just a two-man class. Bulls Head Coach Brian Gregory, and his coaching staff assembled the No. 3 ranked 2018 recruiting class in The American last season with a five-man class.

