“Due to the recent coaching change, and after long discussions with family, I’ve decided to decommit from the University of South Florida and reopen my recruitment,” Che wrote in a post on his Twitter account .

Myles Che , a standout guard prospect who took a post grad year at The Skill Factory (Atlanta, GA) for the 2022-23 season, has decided to reopen his recruitment and request his release from the National Letter of Intent he signed to attend South Florida .

The 6-foot-3, 185-pound point guard committed to USF back on Nov. 6, 2022 and signed less than two weeks later.

During his first go-round, Che picked the Bulls over his other finalists including Drexel and Indiana State.

A three-star prospect out of Anaheim, CA, Che is a high IQ lead guard who really knows how to play. He has an impressive maturity level to his game and has the size and skill to make all the plays. Che changes speeds well, is very good with the ball, is a capable open shot maker and a very good passer.

With his decision to reopen his recruitment, Che will become a very good get for a school looking to add a point guard in its 2023 class.

He is talented and possesses upside as he continues to mature and develop and is bound to hear his phone start ringing regularly now that he is back on the market.



