Kristie Gordon and her son, three-star forward Jalyn McCreary , have only been hearing from the South Florida coaching staff for a few months, so it was an eye opening experience for her and her family when they came to Tampa for an official visit. We spoke to Gordon shortly after she returned home from Florida to get her thoughts on the visit and where things stand with her son and USF.

“I think he was surprised at how much he did like it and how much he enjoyed the players,” Gordon said. “I don’t think he expected to enjoy it that much, but he was all the way in, but he is not a hasty decision maker either. So it’s interesting to see his thought process.”

McCreary is spending his senior year of high school at Legacy Charter (Greenville, SC) so he and his family (mom, stepdad and younger brother) arrived at different times on Friday.

“He flew in earlier and they took him out to lunch and gave him a tour,” Gordon said. “They had several of the players join them so he got acclimated with them and he hung out with them Friday night. We flew in Friday evening. Saturday morning we went downstairs to have breakfast and all the coaches came over along with the athletic director. From there we left and went straight to the facilities to tour them and look at things. We went to every part in there then Jalyn met the trainer and we were able to chat with him about how he works with the players, the meal plan and putting weight on them.”

The family toured the campus on golf carts with the coaches and saw where the players live as well as all of the new things that have been built on campus, they also met with Ashley Grigsby who is the Assistant Director of basketball academics at USF.

“She filled us in on how she does things and that she’s a former student,” said Gordon. “We got to meet with one of her staff members and she said there is another one coming aboard that they recently hired. She talked about that she travels with the students, I liked that, and just teaches them how to manage and study skills and different things that they should do.”