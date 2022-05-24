Third baseman Carmine Lane named first team all-conference

Lane, a preseason All-Conference selection, earns First Team honors after being named to the All-AAC Second Team last year.

CLEARWATER, Fla. (May 23, 2022) – University of South Florida third baseman Carmine Lane (Lake Placid) has been named to the 2022 All-Conference Team, the American Athletic Conference announced on Monday.

The redshirt sophomore led the AAC this season in hits (77) and RBI (54), ranked third in batting average (.339) and fourth in total bases (122). His hit and RBI total are both new career highs.

"Carmine is very deserving of this selection," said head coach Billy Mohl. "With everything going on in his life, I couldn't be prouder of the way he carries himself and what he has accomplished on the diamond. He was the player of the year in this conference in my opinion."

A stabling force for the Bulls in 2022, Lane was the only player to start in all 55 games and was an anchor at the top of the batting order in a season that saw USF mix-and-match the lineup throughout the conference slate due to injuries.

Lane has led USF in batting average, hits, extra-base hits and RBI in each of the past two seasons. This year he concluded the regular season with a career best .339 average to go along with 13 doubles, a triple and 10 home runs.

Named a 2021 Freshman All-American, Lane continued to deliver in his second full season at South Florida. He was named to the AAC Weekly Honor Roll twice in 2022, produced a pair of walk-off hits this season and on Sunday launched a game-tying home run with two outs in the eighth inning against Wichita State in the regular season finale.

Lane and the Bulls travel to Clearwater this week to defend their American Athletic Conference tournament championship. South Florida will begin play on Tuesday, May 24 against the regular season champion ECU Pirates. First pitch of that game is slated for approximately 1 p.m.







